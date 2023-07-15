Martha Oldach, who grew up in Ocean City and is a resident of Landenberg, Pennsylvania, talks with vacationers while handing out flyers at the 14th Street beach in Ocean City on Saturday to voice concerns over upcoming wind projects.
Matthew Strabuk, Staff Photographer
Christine Powell, of Barnegat Light, drives a van that reads “Stop Offshore Wind Turbines,” and “Save the Whales.” Powell was at a protest against offshore wind on 30th Street in Barnegat Light.
Emma Desiderio, For The Press
Northfield resident Rich Baehrle, who was dressed as a whale, was at the shoreline of the 14th Street beach in Ocean City on Saturday
Matthew Strabuk, Staff Photographer
Christine Powell, left, of Barnegat Light, with Laura and Steve Macdonald, both of Harvey Cedars, carry signs reading “Save the Dolphins and Whales,” and “Stop Windmills” at an offshore wind protest on 30th Street in Barnegat Light on Saturday.
BARNEGAT LIGHT — Protestors joined hands on beaches across the Jersey Shore on Saturday in a demonstration against offshore wind projects.
Protests were held at beaches from Asbury Park, Monmouth County, to Cape May, including several beaches on Long Beach Island.
Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind plans to construct between 105 and 136 windmills about 10 miles offshore from Barnegat Light to Atlantic City beginning in 2024. The windmills will produce 1,510 megawatts of energy and will be able to power 700,000 homes, according to the company.
The six Long Beach Island municipalities filed a joint comment with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection earlier this month in opposition of the federal certification of Atlantic Shores’ offshore wind projects.
In Barnegat Light, locals came out to voice their opposition of the windmills.
“How much more anxiety-ridden will our society become if we lose our sacred spaces that give us a space to relax?” Christine Powell, a Barnegat Light resident said.
Powell said one of her major concerns is the impact on the marine life, particularly whales and dolphins. The project will only hurt the environment, she said.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have attributed recent whale deaths to vessel strikes and entanglements, and have reported that there is no evidence to support a connection between whale deaths and offshore wind development.
“This is the Garden State, and we’ve already lost all of our farms over the years. Now if we lose our beach, forget it. I’m moving out of New Jersey,” Powell said.
The ocean is the best part of the New Jersey and the windmills would “destroy” the view, Powell said.
Steve Macdonald, a Harvey Cedars resident, agreed. He and his wife, Laura, are originally from Pennsylvania and said they might move back if the project happens.
“This is one of the last places on Earth you can go and think that this is how it’s been since the beginning of time,” Macdonald said.
The Macdonalds expressed their concerns with pollution, the impact on wildlife and the potential for boating accidents. Tourism will be affected because people will drive further south to go to a beach without windmills, they said.
