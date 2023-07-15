BARNEGAT LIGHT — Protestors joined hands on beaches across the Jersey Shore on Saturday in a demonstration against offshore wind projects.

Protests were held at beaches from Asbury Park, Monmouth County, to Cape May, including several beaches on Long Beach Island.

Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind plans to construct between 105 and 136 windmills about 10 miles offshore from Barnegat Light to Atlantic City beginning in 2024. The windmills will produce 1,510 megawatts of energy and will be able to power 700,000 homes, according to the company.

The six Long Beach Island municipalities filed a joint comment with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection earlier this month in opposition of the federal certification of Atlantic Shores’ offshore wind projects.

In Barnegat Light, locals came out to voice their opposition of the windmills.

“How much more anxiety-ridden will our society become if we lose our sacred spaces that give us a space to relax?” Christine Powell, a Barnegat Light resident said.

Powell said one of her major concerns is the impact on the marine life, particularly whales and dolphins. The project will only hurt the environment, she said.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have attributed recent whale deaths to vessel strikes and entanglements, and have reported that there is no evidence to support a connection between whale deaths and offshore wind development.

“This is the Garden State, and we’ve already lost all of our farms over the years. Now if we lose our beach, forget it. I’m moving out of New Jersey,” Powell said.

The ocean is the best part of the New Jersey and the windmills would “destroy” the view, Powell said.

Steve Macdonald, a Harvey Cedars resident, agreed. He and his wife, Laura, are originally from Pennsylvania and said they might move back if the project happens.

“This is one of the last places on Earth you can go and think that this is how it’s been since the beginning of time,” Macdonald said.

The Macdonalds expressed their concerns with pollution, the impact on wildlife and the potential for boating accidents. Tourism will be affected because people will drive further south to go to a beach without windmills, they said.

“All of a sudden they’ll just appear, and once they’re up, it’s too late,” Macdonald said.

Both Powell and the Macdonalds said they want the project to be stopped altogether.

Melinda Dee, one of the organizers at the Barnegat Light protest, said state officials are “completely ignoring the will of the people of New Jersey.”

Dee said one of the main goals of the protest was to inform people who may not be aware of the project, and that she hopes more people will start looking into it.

She feels that too few studies have been done on the potential environmental impact of the windmills.

“The more I’ve learned about these windmills, the more I’ve been horrified about what they’re comprised of,” Dee said. “When people start learning what’s really happening, they’ll also be horrified.

“There’s not one single thing that’s right about putting them in the ocean.”

Jean Birdsall, a Barnegat Light resident who helped organize the protest, said her biggest concerns about the project are its potential impacts on the environment and on the local fishing industry.

“It’s the loss of tourism, the destruction of our ocean, the impact to our vendors and business people and our fishing community,” Birdsall said.

Tom Zimmerman and Jen Guarino from Barnegat Light came out to protest and said they are opposed to the windmills for several reasons.

“Fishermen will lose their livelihood. Boaters will be in peril,” Zimmerman said.

Zimmerman also mentioned concerns about pollution, environmental impact and the safety of the beaches.

“We don’t want our kids laying on a beach with electric cables underground,” Zimmerman said.

Wind Farm Protest in Ocean City

Offshore wind protest in Barnegat Light