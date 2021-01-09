Protest underway at Van Drew's office in Mays Landing

MAYS LANDING — A protest has begun Saturday in front of U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew's office on Main Street.
The protest was scheduled to start at noon. A Facebook event titled "Peaceful Protest Against American Traitor Jeff Van Drew" was attributed to Owen O'Brien.
"We, the people of New Jersey legislative district 2, are peacefully calling for the swift and immediate removal of Jeff Van Drew, for his cowardly acts of sedition and betrayal towards the people of the United States," the event page says.
Van Drew, R-2nd, was the only New Jersey representative who voted to oppose certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s win over President Donald Trump after a mob stormed the Capitol on Wednesday, resulting in five deaths.
“It’s two different things. I know some people might not agree with me on the certification process,” he said in an Associated Press interview Wednesday. “It’s not so much that I want to overturn the election. It is the fact that some really, really — if everybody would clear there head and look at this — that some really wrong things did happen.”
Protesters Mitch Boettcher and Gaye Pessolano said they weren’t surprised to hear Van Drew hadn’t changed his mind after the riot.
“To me, he’s just looking for political opportunity,” Boettcher said.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
Contact: 609-272-7210
Twitter @ACPressAustin
