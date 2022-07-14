Prosecutor's Office, lawmakers tackling 'quality-of-life crimes' in Atlantic City

MAYS LANDING — The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said has had enough of letting crime persistently harm Atlantic City's quality of life.

The Prosecutor's Office will begin using "new policies and procedures" to help thwart rising crime rates in the city, Atlantic County Prosecutor William Reynolds said on a video posted to Facebook Wednesday afternoon.

Low-level offenders are going to be "tracked, brought to court and be given an option."

"You have help, or you have justice," Reynolds said in the video," and justice may be probation, it may be jail, it may be rehab. The choice is theirs's."

Reynolds didn't discuss specifics about his office's new plan.

After weeks of meeting with stakeholders, the Prosecutor's Office is prepared to begin tackling behavior said to be behind a string of violent crimes happening throughout the city, citing a shooting concerning a 13-year-old gunman on Tuesday.

Reynolds said in the video that community leaders and lawmakers is rallying under a bipartisan initiative to help make Atlantic City safer and stop lawless and reckless behavior.

"We are hitting the streets to address this culture, which has been created during the pandemic, and the courts’ inability to issue warrants and hold these persons accountable," Reynolds said in a statement Wednesday. "This conduct and behavior will no longer be accepted or tolerated. We recognize and are addressing the importance of the quality-of-life issues in Atlantic County.”

Atlantic City Councilman Kaleem Shabazz and city police Chief James Sarkos have, for over a month, brought the stakeholders together to discuss ongoing crimes affecting the city's streets, businesses and homes. The group cited interrelated problems including drug addiction, mental health, retail theft rings, shoplifting, panhandling, and the illegal use of ATVs.

The Prosecutor's Office said that along with its partners, it has identified many repeat offenders, who continue committing crimes without seeking out other services or assistance.

Not taming the root causes of crimes, the Prosecutor's Office said, can lead to events like Tuesday's shooting.

A 13-year-old boy was taken to Harborfields Detention Center after he allegedly shot two men on Atlantic Avenue moments before 1 p.m. The teen locked himself in an upstairs apartment but was talked down by authorities after about a one-hour standoff.

Both men shot were taken to Atlantic City Regional Medical Center, City Division, for treatment.

Warrants being authorized by municipal courts should help the program, the Prosecutor's Office said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, municipal courts were unable to issue warrants when such offenders failed to appear in court. As of May 22, the Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC), now permits the issuance of warrants in Municipal Court, the Prosecutor's Office said.