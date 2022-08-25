 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prosecutor's Office and police investigating fatal shooting in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Atlantic City Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting of a Philadelphia man early Thursday morning in the resort.

The city's Police Department responded to a Shot Spotter Alert in the area of the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue at approximately 12:06 a.m.

While investigating, officers located a male gunshot victim.

The man was subsequently pronounced dead, authorities said. He was later identified as 31-year-old Jordan Eaddy.

Anyone with information involving this incident is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or go to the Prosecutor’s Office Web site at acpo.org/tips.html and provide information by filling out the form anonymously on the Submit a Tip page.

People also can call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit the Crime Stoppers Website at crimestoppersatlantic.com/. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those who commit crimes in Atlantic County.

