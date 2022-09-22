 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prosecutor, sheriff and Hope One to collaborate to combat addiction, mental illness

Hope One agreement

From left, Jaime Costello, Executive Director of Hope One; William Mazur, Executive Director of Hope Exists Foundation; Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Scheffler; Atlantic County Prosecutor William Reynolds; Raymond Royster, Director of Community Outreach, Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

 Michelle Brunetti Post

MAYS LANDING – Three major agencies dealing with crime, mental illness and substance abuse in Atlantic County signed an agreement Thursday to pool resources to help more people.

Atlantic County Prosecutor William E. Reynolds and Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Scheffler signed a memorandum of understanding with William Mazur, Executive Director of the Hope Exists Foundation to work together on issues they all face.

The plan is to coordinate efforts to offer support and service connections to those struggling with addiction, mental health, homelessness, and more, according to a statement from Reynolds on Thursday.

The main component of the project is a mobile outreach unit, which will be expanding its reach in coming months, the statement said.

"The parties agree that, where appropriate, a combined and cooperative effort in support of the Hope Exists Foundation and its efforts is best suited to have the greatest impact on the most people," the agreement said. "Therefore, this MOU establishes a partnership for the benefit of all parties to serve the community, compounding efforts to maximize our ability to help individuals in need.”

The parties expect to elaborate upon the partnership in the future with joint public events, regular meetings, and resource and data-sharing where appropriate, the statement said.

Reynolds is leading an effort to establish mental health courts in New Jersey, and is working with State Sen. Vince Polistina and Assembly members Don Guardian and Claire Swift, all R-Atlantic, to craft legislation to bring it to fruition.

Scheffler started the Hope One Project in 2018, as a mobile outreach effort to engage with people with substance abuse disorder on the streets and get them into treatment.

Scheffler used the Morris County initiative of the same name as a model for Hope One. 

The program follows individuals throughout their treatment, assisting participants with overcoming obstacles and issues that arise as they transition into recovery.

Upon completion of initial treatment, participants are connected with support services, follow-up and recovery maintenance, according to Scheffler.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-841-2895

mpost@pressofac.com

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

