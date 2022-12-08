Proposed subdivision of Absecon woods kindles controversy

ABSECON — A proposal to subdivide a wooded tract of city land off New York Avenue has created controversy among residents.

Opponents fear the change is a precursor to the city or a developer clearing the land pursuant to a sale, something they say would detract from the neighborhood’s natural beauty and hurt residents.

Supporters say any development would help grow the city and its tax base, benefiting local businesses, homeowners and schools.

A city official declined to comment. The initial Planning Board hearing for the project was scheduled for Nov. 30 but was postponed to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

A post on the community Facebook page “Yeah I’m from Absecon” from November attracted 142 comments, with some of the comment threads hosting arguments over whether the development is in the city’s best interest.

“The City of Absecon plans to develop some of the last remaining open space in Absecon,” Alex Perri said in his post. “I believe it would be a mistake to destroy park land and some of the last remaining valuable wildlife area left in Absecon.”

Perri told The Press of Atlantic City he is an ecologist and said the woods have “tremendous wildlife value.” An extension of Jonathan Pitney Park replete with hiking trails and connections to a nearby bike path, the woods, he said, offer unique ecological value for the city that could not be found in other places.

“(It) is one of the last remaining areas in Absecon where the woods are not inundated with invasive species. This woodlot is classic coastal plain forest with a canopy dominated by Pines and Oaks and an understory lush with blueberries,” Perri wrote. “(There’s) also groves of mountain laurels that are beautiful in the spring.”

Perri added the woods may be home to fauna and flora that are rare or endangered or otherwise important to the local ecosystem. He said there have been reports of owls and hawks in the woods, and there could be endangered tree frogs.

Josiah Andrews, a 33-year-old city resident and another opponent of the project, said he regularly walks his dog through the area and cherishes memories he has of biking there when he was younger. The woods, which he called “freaking sweet,” were a feature of the city he thought should remain a resource for children.

“Call it nostalgia,” Andrews said. “It’s an important part of growing up, especially in Absecon.”

Those who supported the proposal argued it would grow the city and make it more accessible. Any additional revenue raised from the enlarged tax base, one supporter argued, could support various projects for the city or school district, such as a new walkway, and increase the budget for tourism advertisements.

Residential development could also increase the supply of housing in the city at a time when housing costs are on the rise. Others argued that developing the area would not encroach on any state environmental regulations and that there were locations in the city where people could enjoy nature. The city, meanwhile, had already worked to address the traffic concerns of neighborhood residents who would be directly impacted by any development, they said.

Andrews did not eschew the idea of growing the city altogether, saying it should explore other potential development sites. Although he recognized there was only so much the city could control in terms of directing development to particular places, Andrews said there were other empty spaces and vacant properties that were in areas less endeared to the hearts of residents.

“If we want to bring more people, there’s definitely other options than tearing down the woods,” he said.

Perri said the economic needs were not urgent and he did not understand why the city could not take more time to deliberate its effects on the environment or devise mitigation plans. Any revenue the city does raise he would like to see spent on ecological restoration projects, such as planting campaigns or invasive-species removal.

“Until proper wildlife surveys have been completed we won’t know the full extent of the impact,” he said.

There have been other environmental controversies in the city this year. Residents expressed grievances in March when what was believed to be a century-old tree was felled at the old ball fields. The action was taken a week after the city Planning Board had approved plans for White Horse Wine & Spirits to move east on the White Horse Pike to a new location. Residents had argued the tree was an important part of the city’s history and could have been officially designated a “champion tree” and become a point of local pride. Others had said they wanted to see the tree preserved as part of any development that would take place at the site. Some city officials had said the move was about promoting growth in the city, expanding the ratable base and opening new revenue streams. They added the Planning Board had explored options to keep the tree standing, but it was deemed to have not been feasible.

“We know how upset people were when they saw one tree go down. Imagine the outrage that will ensue when 10+ acres are cleared for houses,” Perri said.