Proposed senior community could 'decimate' Vineland, neighbors fear

Wayne Gretch of Vineland who owns the farm adjacent to this location in Vineland Thursday May 13, 2021. Vineland residents fear a proposed senior development could prove harmful to area wildlife. The devekopment would be located at Mays Landing and Hance Bridge roads and Pennsylvania Avenue in Vineland. The Club at Hance Bridge would feature 289 two-bedroom units, pedestrian trails, an outdoor pool and more on 131½ acres. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
VINELAND — Residents are concerned that a proposed senior living development on Hance Bridge Road could cause long-term environmental damage to both local wildlife and the farming industry, neighboring property owners said.
On Monday, residents who live near the proposed development, which would be between Hance Bridge Road and Pennsylvania Avenue, received a letter from the attorney for the land's owner, United Mobile Homes of Vineland Inc., regarding the proposal. The project, The Club at Hance Bridge, would feature 289 two-bedroom units, pedestrian trails, an outdoor pool and more on 131½ acres. The land, however, is zoned as a W-5, meaning it must preserve its character to support the local habitat. The city's zoning codes state the preferred use of this kind of zone is a single-family dwelling.
"That large of a decimation of wildlife area really kind of upsets the local ecology," said Pete Steenland, who lives near the proposed project. "I'm an adjacent property owner, and I've seen bald eagles on my property on the ground, which come from this little pond over there. These people would and should have to do some environmental impact studies and things of that nature because they're just trying to change the zoning."
According to the letter, United Mobile Homes, which also owns the adjacent Fairview Manner community, will present the plan for The Club at Hance Bridge before the Zoning Board at 7 p.m. June 16.
