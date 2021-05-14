 Skip to main content
Proposed senior community could 'decimate' Vineland, neighbors fear
VINELAND — Residents are concerned that a proposed senior living development on Hance Bridge Road could cause long-term environmental damage to both local wildlife and the farming industry, neighboring property owners said.

On Monday, residents who live near the proposed development, which would be between Hance Bridge Road and Pennsylvania Avenue, received a letter from the attorney for the land's owner, United Mobile Homes of Vineland Inc., regarding the proposal. The project, The Club at Hance Bridge, would feature 289 two-bedroom units, pedestrian trails, an outdoor pool and more on 131½ acres. The land, however, is zoned as a W-5, meaning it must preserve its character to support the local habitat. The city's zoning codes state the preferred use of this kind of zone is a single-family dwelling.

"That large of a decimation of wildlife area really kind of upsets the local ecology," said Pete Steenland, who lives near the proposed project. "I'm an adjacent property owner, and I've seen bald eagles on my property on the ground, which come from this little pond over there. These people would and should have to do some environmental impact studies and things of that nature because they're just trying to change the zoning."

According to the letter, United Mobile Homes, which also owns the adjacent Fairview Manner community, will present the plan for The Club at Hance Bridge before the Zoning Board at 7 p.m. June 16.

In the letter, UMH attorney Louis Magazzu said the company would like the Zoning Board to grant a variance pursuant to NJSA 40:55D-70, Bulk or Area Variances (C), Use Variance (D-1), an Increase Density Variance (D-5) and "such other relief as the Board may deem appropriate."

Magazzu declined to comment.

Wayne Gretch, another adjacent homeowner, said many of Pennsylvania Avenue's residents have come together seeking an attorney of their own to question UMH at the hearing.

Gretch, a 62-year-old farmer, said he owns property to the north and south of the land where the proposed development would be built. He said a new senior community would be disruptive to his farming operation. Despite Magazzu's assurance in the letter that it would not cause additional traffic, Gretch cited the lack of shoulders on the road and continued drainage issues as concerns that haven't been addressed.

"We've been here for generations," Gretch said. "Mostly everybody along Pennsylvania Avenue are generational people. They've raised their families here. There's a lot like that, and no one wants to see their area be taken over with any more of these parks."

