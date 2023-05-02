PITTSGROVE TOWNSHIP — Some residents are protesting a proposed mega warehouse at 638 Gershal Ave. that will be the subject of a special Planning Board meeting and public hearing Tuesday.

Nicholas A. Mesiano Jr., 29, was one of at least 20 people standing with “No Mega Warehouse” signs and handing out flyers against the proposed warehouse Saturday at Gershal and Landis avenues.

“The Vineland Industrial Park is already built. That would be fine. ... The Bellwether District in Philadelphia has warehouses on top of oil refineries,” Mesiano said. “This is virgin, natural land. It is absolutely unacceptable. The damage would be real.”

The developers are asking for four variances before making their way through the site plan approval process for their proposed 962,500-square-foot warehouse building for Four Seasons Tree Service:

As warehouses are not permitted within the Planned Highway Business District, use variance relief is required to permit a portion of the proposed warehouse accessory driveway to traverse the district.

As warehouses are a conditional use within the Highway Business District, conditional use variance relief is required to permit a portion of the proposed accessory driveway from Landis Avenue to traverse the district.

The applicant seeks variance relief to allow a building height of 50 feet as current industry standards and technology dictate the need for the increase in height above that permitted within the current township zoning code.

Variance relief for maximum building coverage, maximum lot coverage, minimum number of parking spaces and any and all other variances and waivers the board may reasonably require in the exercise of its discretion.

The applicant will return to the Planning Board for preliminary and final major site plan approval if the present application for variance relief is approved, the project’s public notice states.

Board of Education member Angie Bradley, 60, who will be running for Township Committee this fall, was out Saturday protesting against the proposed warehouse.

“The farming area here is not made for that industrial building,” Bradley said. “We have been asking questions and not getting answers.”

The township’s 2000 land use master plan changed the emphasis of the existing commercial districts along Route 40 (Harding Highway) and Route 56 (Landis Avenue) to be more consistent with non-residential uses that do not depend heavily on public infrastructure.

In December, the Harrison Township Joint Land Use Board voted down a plan to build a 2.1 million-square-foot warehouse project on unoccupied farmland in Mullica Hill, Gloucester County.

In 2021, Mesiano was also involved with convincing the Salem County Improvement Authority to vote against a recycling facility in the township’s Norma section with a website and door-to-door petitions.

The warehouse and its accompanying truck traffic would have an impact on more than just the township, Mesiano said. Neighboring Vineland would also be impacted by the proposed development.

Vineland is trying to develop Landis Avenue as a hospitality corridor with food, shopping and entertainment, and the warehouse would ruin the whole idea and shut off access, Mesiano said.

“How would people from Bridgeton or Pittsgrove go to Landis Avenue for shopping?” Mesiano asked.

Harriet Reaves, 75, of the Brotmanville section of the township, said she was concerned about the proliferation of mega warehouses in the area. The cause is near and dear to her heart. She heard about the “Save Pittsgrove” efforts through Facebook. She was out protesting Saturday and said drivers gave them a great deal of support with thumbs up and honking horns.

The township’s existing truck and tractor-trailer traffic already keeps Reaves from heading out of her house for walks.

“If they (the mega warehouse) come, the quality of life here will be totally destroyed. I do not want them at all,” Reaves said.

Tuesday’s Planning Board meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. and will be viewable via Zoom.

