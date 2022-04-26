Proposed Pleasantville budget would see nominal increase, inflation-adjusted decrease in taxes

PLEASANTVILLE – Residents may see a nominal increase in their municipal taxes in 2022. but have their real tax payments decrease when adjusted for inflation.

City Council introduced its 2022 budget on April 18. General appropriations in the budget were just under $32.5 million, an increase over the $30.5 million budget council adopted in 2021.

Pleasantville Chief Financial Officer Barry Ludy said at the April 18 council meeting that the city was facing higher expenses due to requirements from higher levels of government.

He said there was a state-mandated increase in pension contribution by over $300,000 for the police and fire departments, as well as an increase in pension contributions for other employees by about $50,000.

The state also increased retiree medical costs by almost $600,000 for the city.

“There’s a lot of things in the budget that we can’t control,” Ludy said.

The higher expenses necessitated a proposed municipal-use property tax increase of 8.8 cents per $100 of assessed property value — hiking rates from $2.982 to $3.070 per $100 of assessed value. With the mean residential property value at around $110,000, the average Pleasantville homeowner would see annual municipal taxes increase by about $97. Total property tax revenue the city collects would be set to increase by about $665,000 to $24.3 million –about $340,000 less than what the city is allowed to collect from homeowners under state law. These revenues would be generated from a ratable base of $793 million.

The proposed budget anticipates about $8.1 million from other revenue sources.

Ludy noted that the proposed tax hike was less than the annual increase in cost of living, which has been driven upward by a nationwide surge in inflation. The 12-month national inflation rate from March 2021 to March 2022 was 8.5% according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The real tax payments of residents, adjusted for inflation, are decreasing. Ludy nevertheless sympathized with residents.

“We have squeezed and taken as much as we can from other sources rather than the taxpayer,” Ludy said. “It’s better than the cost of living, but still, it’s $100 coming out of someone’s pocket. And that’s why when we do this, we try to keep things as tight, as tight as possible.”

The proposed budget would utilize funds from the American Rescue Plan, the $1.9 trillion federal relief legislation that President Joe Biden signed into law in March 2021. The budget anticipates that there would be about $584,000 in ARP funds to account for COVID-19-emergency revenue losses, as well as about $146,000 for police salaries and wages and $454,000 for fire department salary and wages. There is additional money for police in ARP reserves from 2021 totaling about $471,000.

The budget also anticipates that the city will receive $475,000 in revenue from the Urban Enterprise Zone program run by the state Department of Community Affairs.

Anticipated capital funding requirements for 2022 was just under $1.1 million, which the city would offset with surplus funds. The average anticipated funding of the five proceeding years was $642,000, ranging from $755,000 in 2023 down to $600,000 in each of 2026 and 2027.

The proposed budget would leave the city with an anticipated surplus of about $1.1 million.

A public hearing on the budget proposal will be held on May 16 at 6:30 p.m.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

