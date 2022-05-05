Proposed bill would increase bus driver drug testing in New Jersey

TRENTON — Now that marijuana is more accessible in New Jersey, a pair of Assembly Republicans want to ensure school bus drivers don't cross the line.

Assembly members Robert Auth and DeAnne DeFuccio, both R-Bergen, Passaic, say they plan to introduce a bill to institute more random drug and alcohol testing, which would apply to drivers of buses and other vehicles used by a board of education, private or parochial school. Drivers who fail or refuse a test would be excluded from driving.

Yearly, at least 10% of drivers must be randomly tested for alcohol, and 50% of them for controlled substances, like opiates and marijuana, under federal law. The pair's new bill would require all bus drivers to undergo testing twice a year.

Both Republicans say now that recreational marijuana sales have commenced in New Jersey, more testing must be done to ensure schoolchildren's safety.

“Parents deserve the peace of mind that comes with knowing their children are in the safest hands when they get on the bus in the morning,” Auth said in a statement. “Our bill addresses gaps in drug and alcohol testing protocols and ensures every single school bus driver is being held to the same standard.”

Both lawmakers also want the bill to mandate that each board of education driver or contractor submit testing evidence to the executive county superintendent yearly.

The bill has yet to be introduced in the Legislature.

Last month, recreational marijuana sales began statewide at businesses licensed to sell the drug. The dispensaries, as a whole, earned $1.9 million from legal weed sales in their first week.

Democrats have widely supported legal marijuana in the state as a means of tax revenue and criminal justice reform, while Republicans argue recreational use would yield problems, such as accidents in the workplace.

Both Republicans refer to two drug-involved accidents caused by bus drivers as a reason to push their proposed legislation ahead.

In 2019, an employee of F&A Transportation used heroin before transporting 12 special-needs children in Newark. The 57-year-old driver overdosed, crashed and needed to be revived with naloxone. The following year, a Paterson-based school bus company was charged with using unqualified drivers and aides and failing to conduct mandatory drug testing and criminal background checks.

