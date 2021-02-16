Proposed bill would ban ballot drop boxes near police stations, where many are

The Atlantic County Board of Elections is concerned about proposed state legislation that would force the board to find new locations for about 70% of the heavy and expensive ballot drop boxes it has installed around the county.
Drop boxes look much like mailboxes, are cemented down for security and their contents picked up daily. Voters use them to drop off mail-in ballots rather than go through the U.S. Postal Service.
Board Chair Lynn Caterson said the proposed bill (S3322) would specify the drop boxes cannot be located within 100 feet of the entrance to a police station, under the belief that such locations intimidate some voters.
Since most Atlantic County drop boxes are at municipal facilities near police stations, it would be an expensive problem for the county.
“People are afraid to to go near police departments, is the rationale,” Caterson said.
“What more of a safe place could you have?” asked Commissioner Mary Jo Couts.
There are 20 drop boxes scattered geographically throughout the county for dropping off mail-in ballots. Under state rules, the boxes had to be in a place that could provide 24/7 security camera footage, and their contents had to be picked up daily.
Board Clerk Bill Sacchinelli said nearly 70% of Atlantic County’s drop boxes are by police stations.
Caterson said election officials will be communicating with the Governor’s Office, letting him know if the bill passes and he signs it into law, the state needs to fund the extra expense.
The extra costs would likely include buying more security cameras, Caterson said.
“The reason in Atlantic County they are where they are, there were already security cameras (at municipal complexes),” Caterson said.
“It’s a ridiculous waste of time and money,” said Commissioner John Mooney of the possible need to move them.
The drop boxes are popular with voters.
About 70% of the 140,000 Atlantic County voters who participated in November’s mostly vote-by-mail election chose to use them rather than putting their ballots in the mail or delivering them in person.
Caterson also said the state has informed her that the April 20 and May 11 elections will be held under normal rules, using machines as well as vote-by-mail ballots.
Anyone who got a mail-in ballot in the general election in 2016, or mail-in-ballots in 2017 or 2018 and did not write to opt out, will get a mail-in ballot in the April and May elections, Caterson said.
Under an executive order by Gov. Phil Murphy, February fire district elections, March special school elections and all other special elections for filling vacancies or deciding municipal questions were postponed until April 20, when they will coincide with the regular April school board elections for those districts that still hold them then.
Municipal nonpartisan elections are scheduled for May 11.
As usual, voters will have the ability to request a vote-by-mail ballot for any reason. To do so, download the form at state.nj.us/state/elections/vote-by-mail.shtml and mail it to the county clerk, or stop by the clerk’s office and fill out a request for a mail-in ballot.
