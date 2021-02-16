Proposed bill would ban ballot drop boxes near police stations, where many are

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Caterson said election officials will be communicating with the Governor’s Office, letting him know if the bill passes and he signs it into law, the state needs to fund the extra expense.

The extra costs would likely include buying more security cameras, Caterson said.

“The reason in Atlantic County they are where they are, there were already security cameras (at municipal complexes),” Caterson said.

“It’s a ridiculous waste of time and money,” said Commissioner John Mooney of the possible need to move them.

The drop boxes are popular with voters.

About 70% of the 140,000 Atlantic County voters who participated in November’s mostly vote-by-mail election chose to use them rather than putting their ballots in the mail or delivering them in person.

Caterson also said the state has informed her that the April 20 and May 11 elections will be held under normal rules, using machines as well as vote-by-mail ballots.

Anyone who got a mail-in ballot in the general election in 2016, or mail-in-ballots in 2017 or 2018 and did not write to opt out, will get a mail-in ballot in the April and May elections, Caterson said.