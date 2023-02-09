State efforts to get better control over the sprawling network of dirt roads through more than 124,000 acres of Wharton State Forest seemed deeply unpopular at a virtual meeting Wednesday.

“We like the pines the way it is,” said one speaker, an assessment echoed by several others.

There are miles of unimproved roads through the state forest. Some date to before the area became state land, while others were created by off-road vehicles or as fire breaks. In some instances, a wide, flat road can be used by any family car, while other turns can lead to deep water or a slog of fine, white sand known to locals as sugar sand, which can be a challenge even for drivers of 4-by-4 vehicles.

For years, state officials have struggled with how to govern the use of the roads, with one possibility being to require permits.

Multiple speakers opposed any permit requirement for use of the roads, even if the permits were free, and many spoke against creating any new limits for the use of the forest.

“We don’t want your regulation. We don’t need your regulation. If somebody gets caught in the sand and needs … to get towed, there’s always somebody here to help,” said Heather McGarvey, a resident of Shamong Township in Burlington County, a small community tucked close to the edge of the state forest.

Wharton drivers better tell NJ now what they need and want New Jersey has struggled for more than a decade to figure out how to manage public use of it…

Hundreds of people participated in the remote meeting, which began with an update on the results of a survey of visitors and vehicle use in the state forest, which includes historic areas, sensitive wetlands, camping and miles of trails. Officials with the state Department of Environmental Protection say the survey gives insight into who is using the natural area and how, as well as what they want to see happen there.

The plan is to define where vehicles can safely and legally be used in the forest and protect sensitive areas. Officials say the process will be a model for other state-managed plans.

John Cecil, the DEP assistant commissioner for state parks, forests and historic sites who led the meeting, said there are some areas of the forest that should not be traveled by vehicle. In some cases, they are just too dangerous, he said, and public safety tops the state’s concerns.

“We’re not seeking to close Wharton State Forest, just to be crystal clear,” he said.

But the state could consider separating the most accessible dirt roads in the park from other areas that should only be accessed with four-wheel-drive vehicles.

Other local officials and representatives opposed creating a permit system, and state Sen. Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, and Assembly members Don Guardian and Claire Swift released a statement opposing any state move to require permits to use the roads. Polistina said the forest is public land and access should be free.

Locals, state eye options for Wharton State Forest access HAMMONTON — A visit to Wharton State Forest makes the existence of the Jersey Devil seem plausible.

The discussion did not include off-road vehicles such as ATVs. Legally, the roads through the park are only supposed to be used by registered, street-legal vehicles. From comments made at the meeting, and from some who regularly use the roads, off-road vehicles do use the state forest, however.

One possibility that had been floated by the DEP is to require vehicle permits for access to the roads, similar to what the state does at Island Beach State Park. Cecil said any such permit would not be as expensive as those for beach access.

“We’re not interested in a permit as a revenue generator,” he said.

But even if it were free, many opposed any new rules for the roads. More of the survey responders opposed creating a new permit system, and most of the speakers also said no to new permits. One regular user of the area said he would refuse to get a permit no matter what the cost, and use the land the same as he does now, with a plan to take the DEP to court if he is cited.

Those in the area think of the forest as part of their backyard, said Shamong Mayor Michael DiCroce.

Some people do not follow the rules, he said, but he denied that people were out deliberately damaging the area. DiCroce and several other speakers were blasé about the possibility of cars getting stuck in remote areas. He suggested drivers should know better.

Locals, state eye options for Wharton State Forest access HAMMONTON — A visit to Wharton State Forest makes the existence of the Jersey Devil seem plausible.

“If somebody gets stuck in the sugar sand in Shamong, it’s their own problem, right?” DiCroce said. “They have a cellphone, they can call somebody to get them out or walk out to a road and get themselves out.”

Several speakers said they were first driven through the forest by their fathers or grandfathers, and said the roads have been there for generations. They said they care for the forest, and denied that vehicles damaged endangered species or valuable habitat, although there have been documented incidents of people driving through sensitive areas, leaving deep, muddy ruts.

Some environmental advocates also oppose creating a permit system, even while they say better enforcement is needed.

Jason Howell with the Pinelands Preservation Alliance did not support requiring permits but said the area must be protected, calling the pinelands nationally recognized and globally important.

“This is a place that deserves the highest level of respect and attention to detail when it comes to protecting the natural and historic and cultural resources that we have here,” Howell said. “There are plants and animals that exist almost nowhere else on earth.”

A permit system would not help protect the area, he said. Instead, his group wants to create a map of usable routes, which he said could be enforced, and increased spending for law enforcement within the state forest.

DEP wants to know how visitors use Wharton State Forest HAMMONTON — Wharton State Forest, the largest tract of land in New Jersey’s state park syste…

DiCroce said some people are not using the area properly but said the amount of enforcement is already enough.

“We don’t want a police officer behind every tree,” DiCroce said.

Some of those who spoke said roads are already being blocked off, limiting access to areas where they hunt. On every side, there were critics of the DEP.

“It seems to me that the DEP has come up with this convoluted permit system instead of just doing their job,” said one of the speakers.

Later in the meeting, a man said roads damage habitat, and there are few wild places left in the state. Despite the assurance of other speakers that existing roads are being used responsibly, he said new roads are constantly being created, further dividing the forest.

Several of the speakers emphasized their belief that the rural area is fundamentally different than other parts of New Jersey, and in essence suggested Trenton stay out of it. McGarvey did not like the setup of the remote meeting, at which the moderators could be seen but the speakers could not.

“You don’t live here. You don’t live in Shamong or Tabernacle. I don’t recognize anybody as being from this area,” McGarvey said. She and others asked that future meetings on the topic be held in person.