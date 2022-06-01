Property stolen, damaged inside Atlantic City church

ATLANTIC CITY — Nearly 15 members of a city church's congregation gathered Wednesday night not to worship God but instead to share ideas on how to defend their house of worship following a string of break-ins.

Over the past three weeks, Victory First Presbyterian Deliverance Church on Bishop Richard Allen Avenue has had three windows broken to access the church, from which thieves have stolen two televisions and destroyed property, Pastor Charles Lyles said following the meeting.

The thieves unsuccessfully tried stealing two other TVs, but they were recovered in the building.

The church, which is in walking distance of the Atlantic City Convention Center, has been open for about four years, Lyles said, and attracts 25 to 40 people for Sunday services.

Churchgoer Michael Brown discovered the first round of damage and was devastated to see the church's kitchen and other furniture ransacked.

"I was mad because I wondered if there was any fear for the church," said Brown, of Atlantic City, who helps Lyles maintain the property.

Former Atlantic City councilman Eugene Robinson dies at 80 ATLANTIC CITY — Former Councilman Eugene Robinson, a Baptist minister and an early advocate …

Most of all, he's distraught that someone would disrespect a house of worship, especially one that performs community outreach.

Brown's feelings mirror those of his pastor.

"It disturbs me extensively because we're givers, we're not takers," Lyles said. "And for people to come and take from us, that hurts."

City Councilman Kaleem Shabazz, who attended the church's Wednesday meeting, said he has made the city aware of the burglaries and is advocating for a stronger police presence in the area, specifically overnight, when the break-ins appear to be happening.

Police spokesperson Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said he was looking into police reports from the church but did not provide other details by Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.