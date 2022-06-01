 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Property stolen, damaged inside Atlantic City church

  • 0

ATLANTIC CITY — Nearly 15 members of a city church's congregation gathered Wednesday night not to worship God but instead to share ideas on how to defend their house of worship following a string of break-ins.

Over the past three weeks, Victory First Presbyterian Deliverance Church on Bishop Richard Allen Avenue has had three windows broken to access the church, from which thieves have stolen two televisions and destroyed property, Pastor Charles Lyles said following the meeting.

The thieves unsuccessfully tried stealing two other TVs, but they were recovered in the building. 

The church, which is in walking distance of the Atlantic City Convention Center, has been open for about four years, Lyles said, and attracts 25 to 40 people for Sunday services.

Churchgoer Michael Brown discovered the first round of damage and was devastated to see the church's kitchen and other furniture ransacked.

People are also reading…

"I was mad because I wondered if there was any fear for the church," said Brown, of Atlantic City, who helps Lyles maintain the property. 

Most of all, he's distraught that someone would disrespect a house of worship, especially one that performs community outreach.

Brown's feelings mirror those of his pastor.

"It disturbs me extensively because we're givers, we're not takers," Lyles said. "And for people to come and take from us, that hurts."

City Councilman Kaleem Shabazz, who attended the church's Wednesday meeting, said he has made the city aware of the burglaries and is advocating for a stronger police presence in the area, specifically overnight, when the break-ins appear to be happening.

Police spokesperson Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said he was looking into police reports from the church but did not provide other details by Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists are closer to understanding why yawns are contagious

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News