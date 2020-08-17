On August 14th, in Egg Harbor Township, prom dresses and Easter outfits donated by Macy's to various non-profit agencies like Faces 4 Autism, Arc of Atlantic County, and the Boys and Girls Club of AC, are given away to children. (l-r) Sandi Evans and her daughter Carlie, 16, both of West Creek, look at samples on the rack.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Sara Davis, of Ocean City, takes classes in the career independent living and learning studies program at East Stroudsburg University in Pennsylvania.
Davis, 22, is in her third year of the program and was looking for a dress she could wear for a big party that will be thrown in her honor when she graduates from the college.
Davis selected a white dress with multicolored flowers on it as her favorite among the more than 400 prom dresses that were on display to be given away Friday by Macy's through the FACES 4 Autism organization behind the D'Amato Law Firm building on Fire Road.
"Anything that makes her look beautiful," said Davis' mother, Susan Davis, 60, about the criteria that dictate that a particular prom dress is a keeper.
Susan Davis heard about the prom and Easter dress giveaway through her involvement with 21 Down, a Down syndrome awareness group.
Each year since 2004, students have worn blue and gathered outside to blow bubbles on April …
COVID-19-related misfortune for Macy's turned into an unexpected benefit for South Jersey boys, girls and women with intellectual disabilities.
Because Macy's was closed during prom season, it donated 480 prom dresses to the FACES 4 Autism organization, based here, along with 186 Easter outfits for young children. FACES stands for Families of Autistic Children Education Support Groups.
Miriam Boudreau, the Northeast territory corporate sales specialist for Macy's, said this was the best thing that the Macy's store at the Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing could do during a time like this.
"Fashions change each season, and it's much better than sending them to another store to be sold," Boudreau said. "I'm glad that this will help so many smile."
Sandy Evans, 54, and her daughter, Carlie Evans, 16, drove all the way down from West Creek, Eagleswood Township, Ocean County, to participate in the dress giveaway.
BRIGANTINE — With a pink pool noodle tucked under her arms, Sari Carroll began a lap across …
The winning selection for the Evans was a dress with light blue and white flowers. The dress was not too heavy, mom said. The dress also was not too puffy, but it was hard to tell whether that was a bigger priority for mom or daughter. Mom said the dress was a perfect fit for her daughter. All it needed was a snap in the back, which one of her girlfriends can sew in.
Sandy Evans hopes the Night to Shine event will be held in February at the Bayside Chapel in Barnegat Township, so her daughter can wear the dress.
"Carlie is quite the dancer," Evans said. "I'm very much appreciative of events like this for our kids."
FACES 4 Autism founder Isabelle Mosca was excited to receive the phone call from Macy's about the prom dresses. The store was looking for a non-profit to donate to, and FACES was the first organization to call back, Mosca said.
"We are all about working together. When we saw the volume, we were shocked," said Mosca about the number of dresses given away. "It's an amazing opportunity to give back."
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The Hamilton Mall has been sold to New York-based Namdar Realty Group, A…
After giving away prom dresses and Easter outfits on Friday and Saturday, Mosca will call organizations that include the Arc of Atlantic County Thrift Store, the Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City, Project Prom, Atlantic County Special Services and Heart of Surfing to make sure the rest find a new home.
Before Mosca could give away the rest of the dresses, Gina Schwartz, 49, and her daughter, Nicole Schwartz, 17, of Manahawkin, were looking through the selections that were displayed on hangars mounted on poles Friday.
Nicole Schwartz picked a short, sparkly mint-colored dress and a long, full white dress with blue flowers. She hopes to wear them at a future homecoming, prom or a Night to Shine.
"They fit her personality. She is the boss," Gina Schwartz said.
