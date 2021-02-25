Progress continues on repairs to sewer main break on Wellington Avenue in Ventnor

VENTNOR — Pumps have been deployed and activated to alleviate flooding around a damaged sewer line on Wellington Avenue, the Atlantic County Utilities Authority said Thursday.
Street and sidewalk cleaning have been done on many side streets, said Amy Menzel, communications manager for the ACUA. Detours remain in place to enable access to the Ventnor shopping plaza and Atlantic City.
Vehicle, bicycle and pedestrian traffic is prohibited in the area, and people are asked to avoid walking, biking and driving through flooded areas, Menzel said.
The ACUA’s emergency contractor, Lafayette Utilities, continues work to prepare the pit for the bypass connection on either side of the leak, Menzel said.
Specialized equipment has been delivered to the contractor, which will begin installing tapping saddles Friday morning, Menzel said. This is the final step to prepare for the installation and activation of the bypass, which is anticipated to occur around midnight Friday.
Four large Godwin pumps have been deployed and activated, Menzel said. The largest pump is located at the site of the break, she said. Two additional pumps, which are movable, have been positioned to drain areas as needed.
Two Jet-Vac trucks were deployed to initiate cleanup on the affected streets and sidewalks, Menzel said.
Residue was vacuumed up, and clean, pressurized water was used to wash the roads and sidewalks, Menzel said. Streets completed Thursday include Victoria, Surrey, Somerset, Oxford and Dudley avenues.
The same equipment will be used Friday to clean the storm drain system along the southeast side of Wellington Avenue, Menzel said.
Results from water sampling conducted Tuesday at six locations showed an elevated level of bacteria exceeding acceptable thresholds in three of the six locations tested, Menzel said. Following the activation of the bypass, subsequent testing will be performed to monitor water quality improvement.
As a precaution, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection's notice of the suspension of shellfish harvesting from Lakes Bay remains in place until the area can be cleared as safe, Menzel said.
Residential collection of trash and recycling in Ventnor Heights has been moved from Wednesday to Saturday. Residents in the impacted area of Wellington Avenue are advised to move their trash and recycling carts to the nearest side street for collection.
The leak has shut down streets in Ventnor Heights since Sunday, when it was first discovered.
Failing water systems and increased stormwater runoff from overdevelopment are an increasing problem all over the state, according to the New Jersey Sierra Club. In periods of heavy rain, wastewater overflow mixes with stormwater, contaminating nearby waterways and soil.
"The public health nightmare continues in Ventnor near Atlantic City. Raw sewage has been spilling into the streets since Sunday, and now, officials are saying that it could take up to a month to stop it," Jeff Tittel, the New Jersey Sierra Club director, said in a statement. "They need to come up with a temporary solution and have trucks come in and take and treat the water, instead of letting it sit in in the streets and cause a health hazard."
