Progress continues on repairs to sewer main break on Wellington Avenue in Ventnor

Residue was vacuumed up, and clean, pressurized water was used to wash the roads and sidewalks, Menzel said. Streets completed Thursday include Victoria, Surrey, Somerset, Oxford and Dudley avenues.

The same equipment will be used Friday to clean the storm drain system along the southeast side of Wellington Avenue, Menzel said.

Results from water sampling conducted Tuesday at six locations showed an elevated level of bacteria exceeding acceptable thresholds in three of the six locations tested, Menzel said. Following the activation of the bypass, subsequent testing will be performed to monitor water quality improvement.

As a precaution, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection's notice of the suspension of shellfish harvesting from Lakes Bay remains in place until the area can be cleared as safe, Menzel said.

Residential collection of trash and recycling in Ventnor Heights has been moved from Wednesday to Saturday. Residents in the impacted area of Wellington Avenue are advised to move their trash and recycling carts to the nearest side street for collection.

The leak has shut down streets in Ventnor Heights since Sunday, when it was first discovered.