Program to address opioid addiction to begin in Lower Township

LOWER TOWNSHIP — Last year, Lower Township police officers deployed Narcan 64 times, an increase from 2020 and the year before.

The opioid overdose treatment, which has a generic name of naloxone, can rapidly restore breathing to someone who has overdosed on heroin, oxycodone, fentanyl and other related drugs. In the department’s annual report, Narcan is described as a lifesaver.

But the effect is short-term, an emergency intervention that does not address substance abuse or other factors. According to Lower Township Police Chief Kevin Lewis, a state study found that almost half of those who received the treatment then refused to go to the hospital.

If that person were transferred to Cape Regional Medical Center, he or she would have met a bedside recovery specialist, with information and referrals for treatment.

Starting in 2017, Cape Addiction Recovery Services has worked with the hospital on the program, with a goal of breaking the cycle of addiction.

But if people are not coming to the hospital, a pilot program set to get underway will bring the information to them.

Under an agreement approved with Lower Township, CARES staff members will be called out to emergency calls involving overdoses at the same time EMS crews are dispatched. The staff members will respond with information and guidance that could help get someone recovering from an overdose into treatment, whether medical assisted recovery, in-patient or out-patient services.

“It should be up and running this week,” said Sueanne Agger, the director of the program.

For now, the program will be used only in Lower Township, and will be closely watched. Lower Township officials say if it is effective, it could become a model for a countywide program. Lewis said that is the hope of the Cape May County prosecutor’s office.

At a recent meeting, the Lower Township City Council unanimously approved a memorandum of agreement with CARES for the program.

Mayor Frank Sippel is enthusiastic about its potential.

“To me, this is a good-news story for the township,” Sippel said Friday. “A lot of time, people refuse to go to the hospital. We’re bringing the resources of the hospital right into people’s homes.”

According to Agger, the program will be funded through several grants, part of a series of services aimed at changing patterns. She described another service, funded through the state Attorney General’s office, in which CARES workers follow up with patients who have been treated for opioid overdose.

“We do what are called ‘knock and talk,’ where we see what we can provide,” Agger said.

Cape May County Sheriff Robert Nolan backed the program, speaking to the Lower Township Council.

“This is phenomenal,” he said. “I only hope that you, mayor, and council see fit to pass it tonight because it’s a good thing.”

He said he planned to provide someone from the county sheriff’s department to support the efforts.

According to Sippel, Lower Township has one of the largest populations in Cape May County, and among the most reported cases of opioid overdoses. But he sees reasons for optimism.

“I think things are getting better. I think things are going in the right direction at this point,” Sippel said Friday. “Maybe it’s not going fast enough.”

For years, county law enforcement officials have warned about the dangers of heroin and other opioids, including a report from Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland in January that there had been an uptick in fatal overdoses from heroin and prescription pills. He also cited the presence of fentanyl, described as many times stronger than heroin.

According to details posted by NJCARES, through the office of acting state Attorney General Matthew Platkin, there have been 21 suspected drug-related deaths in Cape May County between Jan. 1 and May 31, out of 1,242 reported statewide.

Local officials have sought to address the problem, including through the CARES program and through Hope One, a vehicle that visits multiple areas in the county, where the crew offers information about substance abuse, Narcan and treatment options.

The CARES program has a paid eight-member team that is available to respond to Cape Regional 24 hours a day, every day, to help with overdose patients, Agger said. That averages to two or three calls a week. Adding the Lower Township response will be doable, she said.

The team undertakes other efforts. Agger told Lower Township City Council that they had visited the docks in the township where the fishing boats come in, distributing Narcan and offering training on its use.

There have been reports of substance abuse among some crews on the fishing boats, she said. Over the July 4 holiday in 2021, someone recovered from an overdose after multiple Narcan applications on the dockside, Agger said. Crews from other fishing boats at the dock assisted in the rescue, she said.

At the council meeting, Lewis said the program will be a considerable savings to the township, because his officers are required to carry and distribute Narcan or its equivalent. He said the grant funding for CARES will cover those expenses.