Produced from hemp, delta-8 is readily available in South Jersey. But is it safe, and is it legal?

But beyond delta-8 products, he said marijuana is also readily available, describing sales at flea markets and elsewhere in which someone buys an overpriced sticker or T-shirt. The seller then gives the buyer an eighth of an ounce of marijuana.

That was the process at a Main Street shop in Middle Township, where police arrested two men in July. As described by police Chief Christopher Leusner, the customer would buy a legal product, but would allegedly be given an amount of marijuana.

Leusner said the two people charged were in possession of far more than the law allows and were trying to circumvent the state cannabis license requirements. Police seized several pounds of marijuana and $4,000 in cash, according to police.

Meanwhile, the underground marijuana market is thriving, according to Ed Forchion, a marijuana activist better known as NJWeedman. Most users continue to buy from the same sources as they have for years.

Forchion said he is aware of the questions surrounding the legality of delta-8, but added those questions are close to irrelevant for those selling black market marijuana. He also laughed off concerns about the sources and purity of the product, saying longtime users never knew the original sources or worried about lab tests.