Proceeds from Wildwoods Walkathon to benefit Ukrainian Relief

Those participating in the Wildwoods Walkathon will have a little extra motivation.

The annual event taking place from 9 a.m. to noon Monday at J. Byrne Community Center on 401 Youngs Avenue will benefit Ukrainian Relief. This year's goal is to raise $5,000 and to send 100% of the proceeds to the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America.

The UCCA is a not-for-profit organization that has been representing the interests of nearly 2 million American of Ukrainian descent since 1940. The UCAA launched a nationwide fundraising campaign in January to support Ukraine in the war with Russia.

“Ukrainians are fighting today in defense of our shared American and Ukrainian democratic ideals," said UCCA President Emeritus Tamara Gallo-Olexy. "They are standing on the front lines of democracy - and their success is in the national interests of the United States and the entire democratic world.”

Gallo-Olexy's parents, Wildwood Crest residents Ken and Zeirka Gallo, will accept the check on behalf of the UCCA. The Walkathon is accepting cash or checks made payable to Wildwoods Walkathon. Those who cannot attend but would like to donate may mail checks to 5910 Seaview Avenue, Wildwood Crest, NJ 08260.

A rain date for the walkathon is set for Jan. 25.

For more information, contact Lynn Catarro at lynnecatarro@gmail.com or at 215-603-0193, or Janet Spada at janetspada@yahoo.com or 609-233-6783.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.