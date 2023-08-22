OCEAN CITY — To hear the comments of many local officials, it seems like the area’s opposition to wind power development along the coast is steadfast and unanimous.

A drive around the area leaves a similar impression, with houses displaying opposition to offshore wind power projects via yard signs throughout the shore communities. From those displays, from public comments and from participation in meetings related to offshore wind proposals, it appears that most beach town residents remain skeptical of the plans.

But just as some state Democratic leaders express concerns about the proposals, some shore town residents have come forward recently in support of wind power.

At two recent public meetings, a resident of Strathmere and a resident of Ocean City stood before the governing bodies of their respective communities to say changes to the global climate are an existential threat, and using wind to generate power may be a vital step toward addressing the issue.

“I don’t see any viable alternatives to the windmills in order to be a replacement to fossil fuels,” Sheila Hartranft told Ocean City Council at its most recent meeting.

Hartranft said she has not heard any alternatives presented by wind power opponents to reduce the emission of carbon from fossil fuels that most scientists link to a warming world and rising sea temperatures. She added most of those standing against offshore wind turbines have not spoken against other activities around the world that harm marine life.

She said she was not a scientist or an expert.

“I am, however, for, with the proper research, anything that will help our oceans and this island,” Hartranft said.

Calif., US should boost clean energy future based on offshore wind, by Michelle Solomon and Taylor Mcnair Offshore wind could be the economic engine and energy solution California needs, but only if our state policymakers lead the way — and we’re running out of time to get it right. Last year California set its first offshore wind goal — 25 gigawatts by 2045, enough to power 25 million homes. That announcement was soon followed by the first federal Pacific offshore wind lease, and port investment ...

There was no response from council. Members typically do not respond to comments from the public.

Elaine Holsomback, of Strathmere, spoke in favor of offshore wind at last week’s meeting of the Upper Township Committee. She said she was not advocating for one solution or another, but said action needs to be taken to reduce carbon from human sources in the atmosphere, citing wildfires in Hawaii as an indication of climate change.

“We must do something soon,” she said. “The polar ice is mantling at a rapid pace. It is no longer a ‘maybe someday’ thing. Global warming is here.”

Upper Township officials have so far avoided taking a stand on offshore wind power, and did not take a position last week. A former power plant in the Beesleys Point section of the township is the planned landing site for some of the power lines leading from the Ocean Wind 1 project, and could be used for additional projects planned along the coast.

Both governing bodies have heard far more often from residents and visitors who oppose offshore wind projects, and several community groups have organized along the New Jersey coast to oppose offshore wind.

The groups, including Protect Our Coast NJ, described the extensive wind power projects planned off the coast as an industrialization of the ocean, and argue they will do more harm to the environment than benefit.

The projects have been under discussion for years, but the opposition has intensified as the proposed work on Ocean Wind 1, the first of several such projects, gets closer to starting. Project opponents deny they will have any significant impact on climate change.

Several of the organizations also cite the potential economic impact, arguing the view of wind farms off the beach will damage the region’s lucrative summer tourism industry.

NOAA doubles chances for a nasty Atlantic hurricane season due to hot ocean, tardy El Nino Forecasters are doubling chances of a nasty Atlantic hurricane season this summer and fall, thanks to record hot ocean water and a tardy El Nino.

Wind power opponents say their support is growing.

“The more we fight, the more expensive it becomes and the less likely they will continue,” reads the website of Protect Our Coast NJ.

For those supporting wind power projects, speaking up can come with a cost, according to Caren Fitzpatrick, a member of the Atlantic County Board of Commissioners and the Democratic nominee to challenge Republican Vince Polistina for state Senate in Atlantic County.

Fitzpatrick is one of the area’s most public proponents of offshore wind, arguing the projects will mean good jobs and cleaner energy. She has accused the fossil fuel industry of working to block wind power development.

“There’s been blowback. It’s something I believe in, I believe is the right thing to do,” she said in a recent interview. “It can get ugly.”

Last week, on the day of the Atlantic City Airshow, Fitzpatrick spoke to members of local labor, environmental and community groups during a rally at the Carpenters Union Hall on South New York Avenue.

“Today, we are all here because the facts are clear,” she said Wednesday. “Supporting renewable energy will propel economic progress, create thousands of union jobs, help our communities prosper, will improve public health and protect our coastlines.”

The same day, opponents of wind power held their own gathering on the Atlantic City Boardwalk.

Delay only pauses excitement of Atlantic City Airshow This year's 2023 Visit Atlantic City Airshow proved to be another major event for the area, as crowds packed the beaches, Boardwalk and ocean, and a flotilla of boats watched from just beyond the shore break.

Fitzpatrick suggests some wind power supporters are reluctant to come forward. She said her advocacy has impacted her family and that she has been yelled at for speaking up, such as when she spoke at a recent meeting about the Atlantic Shores offshore wind proposal. She said she brought facts to the meeting.

“But they shouted me down, told me I’m a liar, I’m a whale killer, I’m going to hell,” she said. “I think that’s a big deterrent.”

Hartranft does not expect to lose any friends over her position on wind turbines. She said Monday she has seen many in Ocean City change their minds, with some former supporters becoming convinced that offshore wind power is a bad idea, and others who had been opposed also changing their minds. Besides, she has experience with people disagreeing and remaining close.

“We’re on opposite sides on this,” said Bill Hartranft, her husband of more than 50 years. He said they have different opinions and express them, but that does not change how they feel about each other.

Staff Writer Selena Vazquez contributed to this report.