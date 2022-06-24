Pro-life activists vow to set limits on abortion in New Jersey now that Roe is over

Pro-choice activists feared this day for decades, and pro-life activists feared it would never come.

On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide, returning all oversight of the procedure to the states.

"I have been praying for Roe v. Wade to get overturned. This is the most amazing day I've had in a very long time," said 13-year pro-life activist Ethel Hermenau, of Galloway Township, the project director for LIFENET's South Jersey Outreach chapter.

Hermenau said her organization and others will now turn to lobbying for restrictions on abortion in New Jersey, particularly to end late-term abortion.

Abortion remains legal in New Jersey with no explicit time limits because the Legislature passed A6260/S49 in January after an emotional debate. Gov. Phil Murphy signed it later that month.

Women in New Jersey are guaranteed the right to decide when and whether to bear children, and to access contraception, abortion and other reproductive health care for completing a pregnancy, without interference by the state.

Hermenau said she and other activists will work to pass the "Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act" bill (A305) that would stop abortion after 20 weeks' gestation.

Sponsored by Assemblyman Ronald Dancer, R-Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean, it was introduced in January and sent to the Assembly Women and Children Committee.

"Sixteen or 17 states have already passed it," Hermenau said.

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, who was elected as a Democrat but switched parties in 2019 after voting against impeaching President Donald Trump, said Friday the Supreme Court did its job.

"The United States Supreme Court has the sacred responsibility of interpreting the Constitution and upholding our nation’s founding principles free from political interference, which is exactly what it did today,” Van Drew said.

He has recently said he considers himself pro-life, after being a pro-choice legislator for decades.

"The integrity of the Court and its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade must be respected, and we must come together to reject the latest attempts by those who disagree with today’s decision to abolish or pack the Supreme Court," Van Drew said.

Van Drew also called for President Joe Biden and House Democrats to condemn calls from angry pro-choice activists for a "Night of Rage" and to protect pro-life clinics from continued violence.

Planned Parenthood Action Fund of New Jersey Vice President Kaitlyn Wojtowicz said Friday her organization will lobby for legislation (A4350/S2918) to create a $20 Reproductive Health Access Fund to help women obtain abortions. It also would force government programs and insurers to cover abortion, among other provisions.

“This decision goes against the will of the people: 80% of Americans believe that abortion should be legal," Wojtowicz said. "This decision won’t stop us. We will rebuild and reclaim the freedom that is ours."

Those on the pro-choice side celebrated New Jersey law.

"Thank God we live in the State of New Jersey where Governor Murphy and legislative leaders codified Roe before this disastrous decision was released," said Atlantic County Democratic Chairman Michael Suleiman. "In anti-choice states, however, this decision will cost some women their lives, as they'll be forced to undergo dangerous, non-medically supervised procedures to end a pregnancy."

“I knew it was a possibility, but I didn’t think it’d come to this,” said Ameena Walker, of Pleasantville, as she shopped Friday at Tanger Outlets The Walk in Atlantic City. She said she was extremely disappointed by the ruling. “It’s kind of scary to think about what else could be implemented going forward.”

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Walker said the government has tried to control citizens’ rights.

“Since the pandemic started, I feel like I’m in a video game simulation and I can’t get out of the level," Walker said.

Many Democrats and organizations expressed anger and sadness at the decision.

"It is a sad day in America. This decision by an extremist faction of justices is unconscionable," said Democratic congressional candidate Tim Alexander, of Galloway Township. "The outright rejection of precedent and disregard for the Fourth and Ninth Amendments' protection of unenumerated rights is appalling."

Alexander called on Congress to take action immediately to protect women's reproductive rights nationwide "and to stave off future attacks on our other rights that are now vulnerable."

The New Jersey Education Association, the state's largest teachers union, also weighed in opposing the ruling, as did many other social and health groups.

“Today’s regressive decision disregards a half century of precedent and moves our nation further away from our founding ideals of personal liberty," said a joint statement from New Jersey Education Association President Sean M. Spiller, Vice President Steve Beatty and Secretary-Treasurer Petal Robertson.

“Reproductive justice is racial justice. ... Already, Black people and other people of color lack equal access to health care, including abortion, prenatal and preventive care. Black women also experience higher rates of infant mortality and pregnancy-related deaths," according to a statement from the New Jersey Institute for Social Justice. "Today’s callous decision will only widen these racial disparities."

Suleiman said Democrats didn't fight hard enough for President Barack Obama's right to replace U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia with Obama's nominee, Merrick Garland. Scalia died Feb. 13, 2016, during Obama's last year in office.

That allowed President Donald Trump to fill three seats on the court, pushing it to a conservative majority.

"We've sat idly by while the far-right completely transformed the federal bench into an ultra-reactionary body," Suleiman said. "As a national party, we need to start fighting back."

Assembly Majority Leader Louis Greenwald, D-Camden, Burlington, said the court is showing a dangerous lack of respect for precedent.

“In the past two days, the Court has denied women throughout the country the individual right to choose and struck down New York’s concealed carry law, a common-sense policy to protect the public from senseless gun violence," Greenwald said. "These radical decisions undermine our American freedoms."

Paul Monseliu, another visitor to Tanger Outlets The Walk on Friday, said the decisions on abortion and New York’s gun laws are only making the country more divided.

“We need to bring the country together,” said Monseliu, who said the abortion ruling would impact the less fortunate the most. “The right to change your future is very important and shouldn’t be decided by a bunch of conservative men and Catholic churches.”

Monseliu said the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade would affect how he voted in November’s election.

Hermenau and other pro-life activists plan to rally at the Statehouse Annex from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Staff Writer Selena Vazquez contributed to this report.

