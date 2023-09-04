ATLANTIC CITY — Representatives from immigrant justice organizations on Tuesday will hold a news conference and rally outside City Hall in response to remarks made last week by officials against a plan to house migrants at Atlantic City International Airport.

A news release announcing the rally said Friday's gathering of officials from both parties against the immigration plan "swiftly devolved into a collective display of xenophobia and anti-immigrant rhetoric."

"We are not criminals and our community will not be scapegoated," said the statement by Cristian Moreno-Rodriguez, executive director of El Pueblo Unido of Atlantic City.

Elected officials at Friday's news conference, also held outside City Hall, said that while they have compassion for asylum seekers, South Jersey was not equipped to handle housing migrants at the airport. They said the area does not have enough social services to house migrants, and that doing so at the airport could pose a security risk.

Said U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, who was among the speakers: “Those 60,000 people that they talk about, I guarantee you — I will put my name upon it — that there will be individuals who are criminals.”

A report Wednesday said President Joe Biden’s administration had recommended the airport, along with 10 other federally owned sites, for housing about 60,000 asylum seekers in New York City, in response to a plea for more help from Mayor Eric Adams.

Gov. Phil Murphy has said New Jersey sites, Atlantic City included, were not equipped to handle that many migrants.

Tuesday's rally is expected to begin at 10 a.m. in the City Hall courtyard. Faith leaders, business owners and community members are said to also be attending.

