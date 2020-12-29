Priole to replace Mastriana as Lower Township police chief

LOWER TOWNSHIP — Capt. William Priole will assume command of the Police Department as chief effective Friday, following the retirement of Chief William Mastriana, the township said Tuesday.

Priole was hired by the Police Department in fall 1991 and graduated from the county Police Academy in February 1992, the township said in a news release. He was a member of the department's Fatal Crash Investigation Team and was once awarded Officer of the Year. He was cited as instrumental in plans to renovate the township's public safety building and create a countywide dispatch program.

"I am excited for the opportunity to lead the department that has been such a big part of my life for many years," Priole said. "The Lower Township Police Department has built strong ties with our community. I am committed to continue to build on these relationships with our community through community policing. We will continue to be responsive and accountable to our communities."

Mastriana has been a member of the department for 28 years.