ATLANTIC CITY — Learn about multiple forms of printmaking during Print Day in May workshops at The Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, taking place Saturday.
To be held from noon to 4 p.m., the event is part of a global Print Day in May celebration, created to recognize the print art form internationally on the first Saturday of May.
The Noyes Arts Garage event will include six printmaking workshops for all ages, as well as live demonstrations by professional artists. Workshops will cover areas such as foam printing for kids, screen printing, rubber stamp-making and block printing, among others. In addition to workshops, attendees can purchase works by Stockton visual art students.
Admission is free. The Noyes Arts Garage is located at 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. For more information, visit eventbrite.com.
