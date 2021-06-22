Primary results final, Atlantic City an outlier on vote-by-mail results

Callaway has acknowledged he was working for Foley on a get-out-the-vote effort focused on mail-in ballots, and was providing transportation and payments to people to act as messengers to pick up ballots for Atlantic City voters.

"No comment," Callaway said Tuesday when contacted by phone and asked how the machine and mail-in totals would differ so much.

"You would need to do a detailed analysis of who voted to really get a sense of why this happened," Froonjian said, and to determine whether anything improper happened.

For example, Froonjian said, Foley and Callaway may have worked Foley's firefighter or public safety worker contacts through vote-by-mail.

"That wouldn't be improper in any way," Froonjian said.

Callaway also would not comment on whether he would stay involved in working for any candidates in the general election in the fall.

Asked about Callaway's mail-in results and what they might mean, Small only replied, "Who's that?"

At his victory party on election night, Small said the Callaway organization is a thing of the past.