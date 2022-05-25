Primary challenge for GOP nomination for Upper Township Committee

UPPER TOWNSHIP — Township Republicans have a decision to make June 7, with a primary race underway for the GOP nomination for Township Committee.

Mark Pancoast, elected last year to an unexpired term and sworn in early this year, is running for a full term on the committee. Pancoast is a police sergeant in Ocean City. He is running with Victor Nappen II, a teacher at Millville High School.

Both have the support of the local Republican committee. Signs supporting their campaign have begun appearing around the township, as have others in support of Anthony Inserra in the primary.

Inserra is a former member of the Township Committee who ran as an independent in November, as part of a three-person ticket that fell well behind both the three successful Republicans and their Democratic challengers. This year, he is seeking the Republican nomination in the primary.

Upper Township’s governing body is entirely Republican. Although Democrats have been elected in the past, it’s been many years since a Democrat served on the five-member committee. This year, after a three-person ticket fell short of a chance to change the majority in a single election, no Democrats have filed petitions to appear on the ballot.

That does not mean the June 7 primary will decide the race. Longtime Committee member John Coggins plans to run for reelection as an independent, leaving the party he bucked in the fall to support Inserra and the two other independent candidates.

To make the November ballot, Coggins will need to file petitions by 4 p.m. June 7, the same day as the primary. He said he plans to run with another candidate but so far has declined to identify a running mate.

“I’m not ready to disclose that at this point,” he said Monday. Coggins describes himself as an independent Republican.

Upper is the only Cape May County community with a primary race, although there are candidates for the Republican and Democratic nominations for Congress.

Sean Pignatelli of Cumberland County has launched a longshot campaign to challenge incumbent U.S. Rep Jeff Van Drew for the Republican nomination. Van Drew, R-2nd, was Cape May County’s most successful Democrat, winning a congressional seat in 2018 before changing parties in a high-profile switch to back President Donald Trump and to run as a Republican in 2020, beating Democrat Amy Kennedy with 52% of the vote.

Two Democrats want the nomination to challenge Van Drew in November, Tim Alexander, who has the backing of the party organization, and Carolyn Rush, of Sea Isle City.

In multiple races in Cape May County communities, there are no Democratic nominees. For two seats on the county Board of Commissioners, Julia Hankerson is the lone Democrat on the primary ballot. On the GOP side, E. Marie Hayes is running for reelection, joined by Andrew Bulakowski. If elected, he would take the seat of Gerald Thornton, a longtime county government leader who decided not to seek another term this year.

In Middle Township, incumbent Jim Norris is seeking another term on the three-member Township Committee, which is entirely Republican, while Melisha Anderson-Ruiz is seeking the Democratic nomination for an attempt to change that come November.

