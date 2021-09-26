Pride for the red, white and green at Smithville Italian Festival

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Amore for everything Italian was in the air at Historic Smithville on Saturday for the annual Italian Festival.

Organized by the Knights of Columbus Villa Maria Council #6432, the event not only celebrates the rich Italian culture and heritage in the region but also raises money for the council's charities and scholarships.

The smell of sausage and peppers, meatballs and pizza wafted in the breeze as crowds gathered in front of Umberto’s sausage and cheesesteak stand along with many other vendors to get authentic Italian food.

Attracting a crowd in the middle of Historic Smithville was Jim Craine and his Atlantic City All Star Band playing “Volare” and other favorites. Bill Kochersperger of Pine Hill, Camden County, and his wife, Grace, enjoyed dancing and singing along with the music and said they come every year to the Italian Festival.

There were dozens of vendors like Denise Kolojeski, of Washington Township, Gloucester County, with her best authentic Italian cookies and breads made using her grandmother’s recipe to Bree Schenk, of Northfield, selling custom made jewelry.