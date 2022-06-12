Pride event planned June 23 in Cape May

CAPE MAY — Atlantic City’s Alexia Love, the first to be crowned in the Miss’d America pageant in the 1990s, will serve as the MC for a Pride march and ceremony planned in Cape May on June 23.

The event will follow a similar format to last year’s march, with participants gathering at Cape May Convention Hall at 714 Beach Ave. before marching the Promenade to its end at The Cove.

The gathering will start at 5:30 p.m., with the march beginning at 6.

At the Cove, plans are for speeches, along with trivia and community building. Those who don’t want to take the walk of about a mile can go directly to the Cove at the west end of Beach Avenue.

“Attendees are encouraged to come in their fullest self-expression, with rainbow gear, signs, and flags suggested and welcomed,” reads an announcement of the event from Equality Cape May, an LGBTQ advocacy group. “The march to the Cove will be accompanied by music and a joyful atmosphere.”

Local officials have been invited to participate, organizers said.

Planned speakers include Laurie Greene, Stockton professor and the founder of an LGBTQ Youth Safe Space Initiative, Deidre Belinfanti with Garden State Equality, and Julia Hankerson, a Democratic candidate for Cape May County commissioner.

“Our community has come together to organize a fabulous event that will let everyone know we are proud in Cape May,” said Ann McCabe, the founder of Equality Cape May. “LGBTQ+ folks, friends, allies, local elected officials and the business community are invited to participate and show their support.”

Community building and a “selfie station” are planned at the Cove, and a free after-party is planned at The Rusty Nail on Beach Avenue around 8 p.m. after the ceremony.

“Local businesses and organizations can support the event by displaying rainbow colors and sharing the event details leading up to the march,” reads the notice from organizers. “While the event is taking place in the City of Cape May, it is intended to be a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community throughout Cape May County, and businesses and organizations throughout the region are encouraged to show their support.”

A rain date is June 30. More information and updates can be found at Equality Cape May’s Facebook page.

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

