Pricket sworn in as Avalon police officer

Owen Pricket, left, receives his badge Wednesday during an Avalon Borough Council meeting.

AVALON — Owen Pricket became the borough's newest police officer during Wednesday's Borough Council meeting.

Pricket, a Dennis Township resident born in Somers Point, completed basic training at the Cape May County Police Academy last week, finishing second in his class for physical training, according to a news release from the borough.

After graduating from Cape May County Technical High School in 2018, Pricket studied criminal justice at Atlantic Cape Community College. He began his law-enforcement career in 2021 as a Class II police officer with the borough. He was hired as a full-time officer in December, the borough said Thursday.

