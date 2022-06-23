Pricket sworn in as Avalon police officer

AVALON — Owen Pricket became the borough's newest police officer during Wednesday's Borough Council meeting.
Pricket, a Dennis Township resident born in Somers Point, completed basic training at the Cape May County Police Academy last week, finishing second in his class for physical training, according to a news release from the borough.
After graduating from Cape May County Technical High School in 2018, Pricket studied criminal justice at Atlantic Cape Community College. He began his law-enforcement career in 2021 as a Class II police officer with the borough. He was hired as a full-time officer in December, the borough said Thursday.
