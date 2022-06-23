Pricket sworn in as Avalon patrolman

AVALON — Owen Pricket, with the oath of office issued by borough Mayor Martin Pagliughi, officially became the borough's newest patrolman during Wednesday's Borough Council meeting.
Pricket, a Dennis Township resident born in Somers Point, completed basic training at the Cape May County Police Academy last week, finishing second in his class for physical training
After graduating from Cape May County Technical High School in 2018, Pricket studied criminal justice at Atlantic Cape Community College. He commenced his law-enforcement career in 2021, as a Class II police officer with the borough. He was later hired as a full-time officer in December, the borough said Thursday.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.