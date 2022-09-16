Press staff writer named one of the top Latinos under 35 in South Jersey

Press of Atlantic City Staff Writer Selena Vazquez has been named one of the Top 30 Young Latino Leaders under 35 years old in South Jersey by Front Runner New Jersey.
Every year, FRNJ’s Front Runner La Prensa column recognizes some of the young Hispanics who are making a difference throughout the region in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.
Vazquez started with The Press of Atlantic City as an intern. Following two internships with The Press, she was hired as a full-time staff writer in December 2021.
