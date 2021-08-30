 Skip to main content
Press seeks stories of military veterans
Press seeks stories of military veterans

Military service is among the most meaningful ways to protect American democracy, and generations of men and women have served and sacrificed to uphold our freedom and way of life.

More than 355,000 people who have served in conflicts from World War II to the wars in Iraq call South Jersey home.

That sacrifice and commitment to service is part of our identity. This year, once again, we’re asking veterans and their families to share their stories with us.

If you are a veteran or a family member of a veteran and would like to participate, go to pressofatlanticcity.com/veterans.

On Thursday, Nov. 11, in honor of Veterans Day, The Press of Atlantic City will honor those men and women who have served in the military.

609-272-7238

wkeough@pressofac.com

@buzzkeough

