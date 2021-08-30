Press seeks stories of military veterans

Military service is among the most meaningful ways to protect American democracy, and generations of men and women have served and sacrificed to uphold our freedom and way of life.
More than 355,000 people who have served in conflicts from World War II to the wars in Iraq call South Jersey home.
That sacrifice and commitment to service is part of our identity. This year, once again, we’re asking veterans and their families to share their stories with us.
If you are a veteran or a family member of a veteran and would like to participate, go to pressofatlanticcity.com/veterans.
On Thursday, Nov. 11, in honor of Veterans Day, The Press of Atlantic City will honor those men and women who have served in the military.
609-272-7238
@buzzkeough
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.