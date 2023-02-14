From fighting on the front lines in the battle against COVID-19 to delivering babies to saving lives in emergency rooms, nurses perform countless difficult and sometimes heartbreaking duties each day.

They’ve risked their lives to help others. They’ve worked long hours, day and night, helping the sick and their families.

For the third year, The Press of Atlantic City’s Nurses: The Heart of Health Care awards program will seek to recognize those outstanding local nurses helping others, said Allison Altobelli, vice president of sales for The Press.

“Nurses are heroes each day for all they do, including their efforts during the pandemic,” Altobelli said. “Now, we want to help the South Jersey community highlight their accomplishments, celebrate their work and recognize their service.”

Starting today, you can nominate a nurse or health care worker making a difference in South Jersey. Visit go.pressofatlanticcity.com/NominateANurse and tell us why they’ve earned your admiration. Submissions will remain open through March 6.

Once the nomination period has ended, a team of judges will select nine nurses whose stories reflect the highest level of compassion, devotion and expert care. One additional winner will be chosen by you, our readers. You will have the opportunity to read through all of the submissions and vote for your favorite, thereby bringing the total number of winners in this year’s program to 10.

On Sunday, May 7, we will celebrate those distinguished nurses with a special section that will publish as part of The Press of Atlantic City.

The publication will run during National Nurses Week, which takes place every year from May 6, National Nurses Day, through May 12, Florence Nightingale’s birthday.

South Jersey’s health care workers deserve to be recognized for what they do every day.

Help us do that by nominating your nursing hero. If you know of an outstanding nurse making a difference in your life or someone else’s, tell us what makes your “nursing hero” special.