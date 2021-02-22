Press of Atlantic City takes home nine awards in statewide news contest

The Press of Atlantic City and Atlantic City Weekly collected four first place, two second place and three third place editorial awards in the 2020 Better Newspaper Contest, hosted by the New Jersey Press Association. Winners were announced Feb. 19.
The newsroom showcase its versatility to getting news and information out to wherever the reader or viewer was, keeping true to its journalistic mission to engage with the readers of South Jersey. The editorial team won for written, digital and audio formats.
First Place
CJ Fairfield (Reporter): Best Feature - Lifestyle and Entertainment Writing Portfolio
Virus forces Brigantine mayor to wait for new kidney // Brigantine mayor dies at age 62 // Guide dog named after late mayor of Brigantine
The Press of Atlantic City's Sports Staff:
Local Sports Coverage from Feb. 28 to Mar. 3
Jill Metzger (Design Artist): Front Page Layout
Candy hearts, a dozen roses and one giant elephant // 'Stages' of the pandemic
Ryan Loughlin (Associate Editor of Atlantic City Weekly): Reporting - Headlines
So much at 'steak' // A Baker is a baker (and her son's a burger maker) // Rock in a hard place
Second Place
Vincent Jackson, Mike McGarry, Charles Schroeder, Edward Lea (Editorial): Reporting - Breaking News
Mark Melhorn (Print Director): Best Feature - Lifestyle and Entertainment Writing Portfolio
Dance studios don't let pandemic stop 'Nutcracker' holiday tradition // Exit Zero Jazz Festival returns to Cape May, but with a different look // With 100th anniversary approaching, uncertainty surrounds Miss America
Third Place
Sports staff: Reporting - Special Issue-In Paper
Mike McGarry (Sports Reporter): Reporting - Sports Column
McGarry's Must Win (weekly series, here is one article from the award winning column)
Joe Martucci (Meteorologist): Best Audio Category
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.