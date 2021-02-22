Press of Atlantic City takes home nine awards in statewide news contest

The Press of Atlantic City and Atlantic City Weekly collected four first place, two second place and three third place editorial awards in the 2020 Better Newspaper Contest, hosted by the New Jersey Press Association . Winners were announced Feb. 19.

The newsroom showcase its versatility to getting news and information out to wherever the reader or viewer was, keeping true to its journalistic mission to engage with the readers of South Jersey. The editorial team won for written, digital and audio formats.