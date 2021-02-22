 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Press of Atlantic City takes home nine awards in statewide news contest
0 comments
top story

Press of Atlantic City takes home nine awards in statewide news contest

{{featured_button_text}}
The Press of Atlantic City

The Press of Atlantic City

The Press of Atlantic City and Atlantic City Weekly collected four first place, two second place and three third place editorial awards in the 2020 Better Newspaper Contest, hosted by the New Jersey Press Association. Winners were announced Feb. 19.

The newsroom showcase its versatility to getting news and information out to wherever the reader or viewer was, keeping true to its journalistic mission to engage with the readers of South Jersey. The editorial team won for written, digital and audio formats.

First Place

CJ Fairfield (Reporter): Best Feature - Lifestyle and Entertainment Writing Portfolio

Virus forces Brigantine mayor to wait for new kidney // Brigantine mayor dies at age 62 // Guide dog named after late mayor of Brigantine

The Press of Atlantic City's Sports Staff:

Local Sports Coverage from Feb. 28 to Mar. 3

Jill Metzger (Design Artist): Front Page Layout

Candy hearts, a dozen roses and one giant elephant // 'Stages' of the pandemic

Jill Metzger 2020 NJPA Award
Jill 2020 NJPA

Ryan Loughlin (Associate Editor of Atlantic City Weekly): Reporting - Headlines

So much at 'steak' // A Baker is a baker (and her son's a burger maker) // Rock in a hard place

Download PDF so much at steak.jpg

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Download PDF A baker is a baker (1).jpg
Download PDF rock in a hard place (1).jpg

Second Place

Vincent Jackson, Mike McGarry, Charles Schroeder, Edward Lea (Editorial): Reporting - Breaking News

Peaceful protest turns violent in Atlantic City

Mark Melhorn (Print Director): Best Feature - Lifestyle and Entertainment Writing Portfolio

Dance studios don't let pandemic stop 'Nutcracker' holiday tradition // Exit Zero Jazz Festival returns to Cape May, but with a different look // With 100th anniversary approaching, uncertainty surrounds Miss America

Third Place

Sports staff: Reporting - Special Issue-In Paper

Kickoff 2020

Mike McGarry (Sports Reporter): Reporting - Sports Column

McGarry's Must Win (weekly series, here is one article from the award winning column)

Joe Martucci (Meteorologist): Best Audio Category

Something in the Air podcast (Audio)

Something in the Air podcast (Video)

Candy hearts, a dozen roses and one giant elephant // 'Stages' of the pandemic

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPressMartucci 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Analyst: NY is getting more than Trump tax returns

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News