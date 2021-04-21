Press of Atlantic City seeks candidates for summer, Fall 2021 internships

Attention Stockton University students: Are you interested in learning about journalism while working in a newsroom?

Do you like to write? Take photographs or shoot video? Do you have an interest in data, or are you really good at social media?

If so, The Press of Atlantic City is interested in working with you through our internship program.

The Press of Atlantic City is interviewing candidates for internships for summer and Fall 2021. The internships are paid and students can document their time with us as part of their educational transcripts.

Successful candidates will spend 10-12 weeks working in our newsroom working alongside our editors, reporters and photographers.

Through our program, students will get to learn the basics of journalism through a hands-on experience, an invaluable benefit to anyone aspiring to work in the media landscape.

Our newsroom is passionate about what we do here and committed to serving our audience.