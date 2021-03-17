 Skip to main content
Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci featured in New Yorker magazine
Meteorologist Joe Martucci was featured in The New Yorker magazine, highlighting his work at The Press of Atlantic City as well as his love for weather.

The article which was put online Mar. 15 and will be in the Mar. 22 edition of the weekly magazine.

Weather Nerds of New Jersey

Martucci joined The Press in September 2017. You may follow him on social media hereThe New Yorker is an American weekly magazine, which began in 1927. It is read internationally. 

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMartucci 

