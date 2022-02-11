Preservation groups want to save a mid-century motel lobby in Wildwood Crest

WILDWOOD CREST — With the local Zoning Board set to hear plans to transform a beachfront motel into condominiums, several people have organized to try to save a portion of the building.

The Oceanview Motel at 7201 Ocean Ave. sits across Rambler Road from the borough’s three-block Sunrise Park along the beachfront. It is the latest of the mid-century motels on Five Mile Beach set to be transformed.

Zoning officials say it likely will be discussed at the March board meeting.

Local preservationists say they have no issue with transforming the building into condos. They just want to save the distinctive front of the building on Rambler Road.

Those groups believe the lobby of the building is significant and worthy of preservation. The organizations plan to make their case to the Zoning Board at its meeting Tuesday, set for 5 p.m. at the Crest Pier, 5800 Ocean Ave.

“The loss of the lobby would be a major loss of Wildwood Crest’s identity. It is one of the last remaining examples of this architecture in the state,” reads a statement from the organizations, which include the Wildwood Historical Society, the Doo Wop Preservation League and Wildwood Video Archive.

The building needs work before it can reopen to customers.

The existing building has several outstanding code violations, according to Richard Allen, the borough’s construction code official. It operated last summer, he said, but even then, several rooms were ordered closed because a walkway was deemed unsafe for pedestrians. That means the rooms did not have access to the required emergency exit route.

Things appear to have deteriorated since then. This winter, a portion of the lobby roof collapsed in the heavy snow, Allen said. There are other structural issues, as well as health and safety violations, he said, and he is concerned about the steel support beams holding up the lobby. He said there appears to be some rust and other problems.

Aside from the damaged section of the lobby, there are other issues with the building that are visible from the outside, from peeling paint to rusted support beams. Lounge chairs remain by the pool, which does not appear to be covered, and rusted steel and a section of collapsed wall can be seen near the beach.

Allen said he would want a complete engineer’s report and structural improvements made to the building before he would allow it to operate this summer.

If the Zoning Board approves the application, the proposed project would address those issues, Allen said.

The motel is owned by the Patitucci family, according to borough officials. The application was submitted by Ocean Seven Farragut Condo, led by James Mikula.

Attempts to contact Mikula for comment were unsuccessful. According to Allen, Mikula has been involved in several projects in the Wildwoods, including the renovations of former motels.

Plans call for the Oceanview to be converted into 55 condominium units, with a portion of the building reconstructed and a portion demolished and replaced with new construction. According to plans on file at Borough Hall, the retro-futuristic lobby is among the sections to be demolished, with four stories of condos to take its place.

The plans also call for the reconstruction of the pool deck.

The property was built in 1963 as the Admiral Motel, with several architectural elements of the time that are now described as “doo-wop.”

“It featured a ‘blast-off’ roof which borrowed heavily from the futuristic airport terminal designs popular at the time,” reads the statement from the preservation groups. “The lobby is a rare survivor on the island once filled with similar mid-century motels (the Satellite, the Fantasy, etc.) that have since met the wrecking ball.”

Joey Contino of the website Wildwood Video Archive and the Doo Wop Preservation League maintains the lobby is a significant piece of architectural history. He said the organizations would help secure grants to repair and preserve the iconic lobby.

“There’s a way we could all win on this,” he said. “We want the developer to make their money. They’re making the island look great. We don’t want to punish them.”

The proposal would include construction of condominiums on an adjacent lot.

The 1960s were booming in the Wildwoods, with rock ’n’ roll in the packed nightclubs and a surge in modern-looking new motels. Close to 60 years later, those buildings can now be considered historic, eligible for placement on the National Register of Historic Places.

The New Jersey Comprehensive Statewide Historic Preservation Plan lists the doo-wop motels of the Wildwoods as an example of new historic sites, along with the U.S. Army Nike missile sites from the Cold War.

The architectural style has gotten notice, with features in The Smithsonian Magazine and elsewhere highlighting the Wildwoods as its natural habitat.

But local preservationists say the style is going fast. They say Wildwood Crest has the largest collection of that style of motel on the East Coast, but said 90 of the mid-century motels have been demolished since 2004.

“The Oceanview Motel is a rarity in Wildwood these days. There used to be motels all over the place with huge, asymmetrical, glass-enclosed lobbies,” said Jackson Betz of the Wildwood Historical Society.

He cited several examples that have been demolished, saying the Oceanview is a rare survivor.

“We owe it to posterity to keep the Oceanview Motel’s lobby standing, even if the building isn’t used as a motel anymore,” he said.

The area around the lobby is blocked by a chain link fence with plywood covering the glass where the roof section collapsed. Extensive renovations are underway at several neighboring properties this winter.

“The building’s a mess. We get a lot of concerns about the structure,” Mayor Don Cabrera said. He did not comment on the plans, or the preservation efforts, but seemed happy to see the lobby removed.

“Nothing’s built to last forever,” Cabrera said.

He said the borough has been investing big into that neighborhood, with a new children’s playground, a spray park in operation in the summer and more plans for improvements.

“From my standpoint, we are investing a lot of money in this hub,” Cabrera said. “We want a really nice structure there. Right now, it doesn’t match what we’re trying to accomplish there.”

A recent real estate listing had the property for sale at $12.9 million but indicated it was no longer on the market.

“It is the best location possible in Wildwood Crest,” the listing reads.

