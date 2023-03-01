SHAMONG TOWNSHIP — Using planned burns, state firefighters are working to prepare New Jersey’s forestland for wildfire season, which starts in the next few weeks.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is looking to burn about 25,000 acres as it looks to reduce fuel for potential wildfires. So far, about 7,500 acres have been burned.

State Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette said the goal is always to protect “life and property.”

Prescribed burns are a yearly event that includes burning shrubbery and dry areas. The objective is to burn through forest areas to stop them from becoming a breeding ground for wildfire, as well as open up wooded areas, in some cases, to maintain habitats for wildlife, officials said Wednesday.

“This is incredibly important work that we’re doing for public safety but also for the forest,” said John Cecil, assistant commissioner for state parks, forests and historic sites.

Despite its density, about 40% of the state is considered forested area, state officials said.

About half of the state's residents live in areas within reach of forest areas and prone to wildfire, state Fire Chief Greg McLaughlin said.

On Wednesday, a handful of firefighters and officials burned a roughly 7-acre field in an area minutes from Atsion Lake.

For 15 minutes, the crew, using canisters filled with fluid and fitted with a sparking mechanism, spread flames that burned the overgrown grass. Afterward, nearly the entire field was left with charred remains.

The field was specifically chosen because it is in an area of woods frequented by people. Given that nearly 99% of New Jersey wildfires are started by human activity, officials said it was important to prioritize treating those types of areas.

"Everyone likes to come out here and do something in this grass, so it's very receptive to fire," Section Forest Fire Warden Tom Gerber said. "The idea is that we try to get rid of this at this time of year, then it's done for this year."

The woods surrounding the field are also treated every seven to 10 years because they've been known as a "historic fire ignition area," Gerber added.

State fire officials said prescribed burns are needed to reduce the size of fires and prevent their flames from reaching the tops of trees and spreading faster.

Burning ground fuel takes coordination and is often affected by the weather, officials said.

“Plans are developed for each individual burn,” McLaughlin said before lighting the fires in the field Wednesday.

New Jersey fire officials burned about 15,000 acres of land in 2020, followed by a drop to about 496 the following year. Fire officials on Wednesday said that drop likely was due to weather conditions hindering the process, as well as other factors in the planning process.

Last year, about 5,000 acres were burned as part of the program.

Wharton State Forest, where Wednesday's burn happened, has been subject to wildfires that have burned through several hundred acres over the years.

Last June, a fire that started near the Mullica River destroyed more than 13,500 acres, making it the state's largest wildfire since 2007.

Prescribed burns are common throughout the state, often drawing interest from curious members of the public who may notice smoke pluming from a tree line deep in the woods.

McLaughlin said the Forest Fire Service is committed to helping the public better understand why the burns are important.

"Especially when you have this continual migration, if you will, of people from maybe more urban areas, whether it's the Philadelphia suburbs expanding or the New York suburbs expanding, where people haven't grown up with fire, they see smoke, so where there's smoke, there's fire," McLaughlin said. "You can't blame them for that, but that's why we try to go a little over and above our messaging and our education and outreach and such."

