Prescribed burn planned Tuesday in Hamilton Township, officials say

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Officials will conduct a prescribed burn in the Cologne Tract of the Atlantic County Park System.
The burn will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday, weather permitting.
It will be executed by the New Jersey State Forest Fire Service, with assistance from the Atlantic County Division of Parks and Recreation, county spokesperson Linda Gilmore said Monday.
Controlled burns, which are in season, are used to prevent forest fires by eliminating underbrush and leaf litter that can fuel fires. In addition, they serve to stimulate new forest growth, Gilmore explained.
The State Forest Fire Service requires three consecutive days without precipitation prior to conducting a controlled burn. Wind conditions and humidity must also be favorable, Gilmore said.
