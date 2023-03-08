GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service will close the Edwin B. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge on Thursday while it conducts a controlled burn on 250 acres there.

The federal refuge, off Route 9 a short drive from the Seaview Hotel and Golf Club and Historic Smithville, safeguards more than 48,000 acres of wildlife habitat and land used by migratory birds, according to its website.

Thursday's burn will help diminish the presence of the "common reed," also known as Phragmites australis, the Fish & Wildlife Service said in a news release. The plant is seen around coastal areas and can grow up to 20 feet long and is said to be a top invasive species in North America, according to a Louisiana State University report featured on the U.S. Department of Agriculture website.

Thursday's burn will make areas of the refuge more accessible to herbicide workers scheduled in August to restrict areas of new growth. The approach helps reduce and control the common reed while making room for other native plants, the Fish & Wildlife Service said.

The refuge's wildlife drive will be closed until firefighters signal an "all clear."

Prescribed burns are an approved tool used to reduce or remove unwanted vegetation, which both encourages new plant growth and improves habitats used by wildlife in protected areas. The burns also cut down wildfire risk by burning off herbage that could fuel flames.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service has been conducting similar activities in various sections of forested areas before the prime wildfire season begins.

Both air quality and smoke will be monitored to minimize potential impacts on the surrounding area. Local emergency personnel have been informed about the prescribed burn.

The Fish & Wildlife Service asked that residents be aware of smoke coming from the area and said visitors will be restricted from entering the treated land until the burn is finished.