 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Prepare for traffic congestion ahead of ShopRite LPGA Classic, police say

  • 0
ShopRite LPGA Classic Final

Perrine Delacour playing in the ShopRite LPGA Classic, at Seaview Hotel and Golf club on Sunday Oct 3, 2021.

 Samantha Lynam, For The Press

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Motorists traveling through the township this week should prepare for delays tied to the ShopRite LPGA Classic, police said Tuesday.

Most congestion will occur near Seaview, a Dolce Hotel, specifically between New York and Jimmie Leeds roads, through Sunday, police said.

Motorists should plan alternate routes.

The 34th annual tournament begins Friday on the Bay Course at the resort hotel.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Workers picket outside Atlantic City casino, seeking raises

Workers picket outside Atlantic City casino, seeking raises

Hundreds of Atlantic City casino workers have picketed outside the Tropicana casino. They're demanding a new contract with the city’s nine gambling halls that guarantees employees a share in the post-COVID recovery. The old contract expired early Wednesday. Union leaders and workers say they'll demonstrate as often as necessary, and are feeling the pinch from rising gas and food prices. Atlantic City casinos and their online partners are collectively making more money than before the pandemic. But they say not all the casinos have surpassed pre-pandemic levels for in-person revenue. The casinos keep only about 30% of online and sports betting money.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Watch Now: Related Video

Migrant caravan sets out in southern Mexico

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News