Prepare for traffic congestion ahead of ShopRite LPGA Classic, Galloway Township police urge

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Motorists traveling through the township this week should prepare for delays tied to the ShopRite LPGA Classic likely to impact commutes into the weekend, township police said Tuesday.
Most congestion will occur in Seaview Resort & Spa's vicinity, specifically between New York and Jimmie Leeds roads, from Monday through Sunday, police said.
To avoid traffic buildups, motorists should plan interim routes for their commutes, police said.
The 34th annual tournament begins Friday on the Bay Course at the resort hotel.
