Preparations underway for Phish, TidalWave Music Festival on Atlantic City beach

Atlantic City beach concert floor.jpg

Stagehands on Monday lay down sections of a makeshift floor ahead of the Phish and TidalWave Music Festival concerts next month.

 IATSE Local 77, provided

ATLANTIC CITY — A part of the city's beach in front of Bally's Atlantic City and Caesars Atlantic City began its transformation Monday into a concert venue for tens of thousands of fans.

The crew placed flooring down in front of where the main stage will be for next month's Phish and TidalWave Music Festival concerts. Photos posted to their Facebook page showed sections of the floor being hauled on a freighter before several crew members laid each piece out on the sand.

Phish returns to the city's beach Aug. 5-7. 

The TidalWave Music Festival, featuring country performers such as Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen and Dirks Bentley, will be held Aug. 12-14.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

