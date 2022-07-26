Preparations underway for Phish concerts and Tidal Music Festival on the Atlantic City beach

ATLANTIC CITY — A part of the city's beach in front of Bally's Atlantic City and Caesar's Atlantic City on Monday began its transformation into a concert venue for thousands of fans.
The crew managed to place the flooring down in front of where the main stage will be for next month's Phish and TidalWave Music Festival concerts. Photos posted to their Facebook page showed sections of the floor being hauled on a freighter before several crew members laid each piece out on the sand.
The band Phish returns to the city's beach Aug. 5-7. They've played other shows on the city's beach in summer.
Country fans have been waiting for the TidalWave music festival, which will feature performances from headliners Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen and Dirks Bentley.
The festival is being held Aug. 12-14.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.