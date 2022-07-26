 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Preparations underway for Phish concerts and Tidal Music Festival on the Atlantic City beach

Stagehands on Monday lay down sections of a makeshift floor ahead of the Phish concert and TidalWave Music Festival next month.

 IATSE Local 77, provided

ATLANTIC CITY — A part of the city's beach in front of Bally's Atlantic City and Caesar's Atlantic City on Monday began its transformation into a concert venue for thousands of fans.

The crew managed to place the flooring down in front of where the main stage will be for next month's Phish and TidalWave Music Festival concerts. Photos posted to their Facebook page showed sections of the floor being hauled on a freighter before several crew members laid each piece out on the sand.

The band Phish returns to the city's beach Aug. 5-7. They've played other shows on the city's beach in summer. 

Country fans have been waiting for the TidalWave music festival, which will feature performances from headliners Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen and Dirks Bentley. 

The festival is being held Aug. 12-14.

