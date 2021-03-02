 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Preliminary Egg Harbor City budget calls for nearly 13 cent tax rate increase
0 comments

Preliminary Egg Harbor City budget calls for nearly 13 cent tax rate increase

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel Atlantic icon.jpg

EGG HARBOR CITY — City Council on Thursday introduced a $6 million budget for 2021 that would mean a 12.8-cent increase in the municipal property tax rate.

If there are no changes in subsequent meetings, residents can expect an increase that equates to $149.05 for a home assessed at the median value of $116,450.

Chief Financial Officer Jodi Kahn said the city expects a decrease in revenue of nearly $210,000 this year from last year, while appropriations are expected to increase by about $200,000.

Appropriations are increased by $80,000 for the Police Department, $44,000 for the court, $24,000 for solid waste disposal and $43,000 for the pension fund.

Kahn said the municipal tax rate would increase from $2.299 per $100 of assessed property value to $2.427. That does not include changes in the county and local and regional school district tax rates. The total proposed municipal budget for the year is $6,041,521.

She added another factor for the tax increase was a slight decrease in the tax collection rate last year. That resulted in an increase in the reserve for uncollected taxes of $19,000 to a total of $269,818.

Kahn said $303,050 is included in the budget to pay off existing debt. That is a decrease from last year’s total of principal and interest of $409,050.

The budget discussion will continue at the March 25 council meeting, starting at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Local government steps up

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News