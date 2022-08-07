Prehistoric safari lights up Atlantic City's S. Vermont Avenue

ATLANTIC CITY — If you've passed the Absecon Lighthouse in the Inlet recently and wondered what's with all the dinosaurs, the answer is the LuminoCity Dino Safari.

The LuminoCity Dino Safari is a pre-historic themed immersive experience that turns life-sized dinosaurs and plant-life into technicolored light sculptures.

The first of its kind exhibition opened up July 22 and wraps up Sept. 5. It is sponsored by the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority and Stockton University's Noyes Museum of Art.

"We had the idea of doing a dinosaur event but we would like to do something different, so we came up to create a dinosaur safari with our handmade light sculptures," said a representative for LuminoCity, a multimedia entertainment company that creates multidimensional exhibits across the country.

Some of the other light sculpture exhibits the company puts on from June to January are it's Christmas and Halloween themed attractions.

Located on South Vermont Avenue, The Dino Safari has over 30 lifelike Tyrannosaurs Rexes, Velociraptors, Triceratops, and other dinosaurs to see, with a little educational part near many of the attractions so people could learn more. The event also has numerous light up Jurassic-inspired sculptures made of an assortment of lights, metals, and fabrics to add to it's creativity.

Evan Hagan, 6, didn't need to read the educational tidbits the exhibit had since he's a dinosaur aficionado, said parents Eric Hagan and Chris Santarpio, from Brigantine.

"That's not a baby T-Rex, that's a Velociraptor," said Evan Hagan as he pointed out the difference between the tiny replicated Velociraptor on top of the true-to-size, 13 foot T-Rex sculpture that was there to show how ginormous the Tyrannosaurus Rex was compared to other dinosaurs.

Evan Hagan said their son is a "dinosaur expert," and likes to read a lot about dinosaurs. Taking him to the LuminoCity Dino Safari after the exhibit caught their attention while driving back from their son's birthday dinner at Serendipty in the Ocean Casino and Resort was a no-brainer.

"I think more things like this would be great in the city," said Santarpio about the dinosaur safari. He was quite shocked by the number of people that were at the exhibit on a recent weekday evening in the Inlet that he doesn't frequent often, but has been more recently due to newer attractions like North Beach Mini Golf and the arcade at the Showboat Hotel. That night, there were at least 50 people visiting the display.

The exhibit was broken down into five different parts — the Tropical Jungle, Fantasy Mushroom Forest, Piranha Flower Valley, Ancient Glaciers and Desert Land.

In the Piranha Flower Valley surrounded by fluorescent plants, orange glowing embryo sculptures and baby Oviraptors popping out of their eggs, Walt and Sherry Steffy, from Ventnor, watched their grandnephew, Marcelo Calderon, 4, enjoy himself as he happily giggled while pointing at the unique, lit attractions.

"I think this is great. It's fascinating and they really did an awesome job," said Sherry Steffy about the dinosaur safari's uniqueness.

Sherry Steffy said she decided to bring her grandnephew to the exhibit after she rode by it on her bike recently while it was still being built.

"I definitely think the city needs more events like this. It brings family together, and it brings a whole new generation down," said Sherry Steffy.

"Our kids are older and when they come down, they like to do the indoor go kart tracks at the Showboat, so this was really cool," Walt Steffy said about the new attractions in the Inlet that are designed for visitors of all ages. "It makes for more family fun."

The LuminoCity Dino Safari on 35 S. Vermont Ave. is open from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. until Sept. 5. For more information and tickets, visit www.luminocityfestival.com.