MAYS LANDING — A pre-trial conference has been set for Oct. 5 for the Atlantic City man charged in the November fatal shooting of 10-year-old Micah Tennant during a Pleasantville High School football state playoff game.
Alvin Wyatt, 31, who is charged with murdering the boy at the game, appeared virtually Monday morning before Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr.
Wyatt's attorney, Stephen Funk, asked for more time in the case as he said the investigation is ongoing.
Wyatt pleaded not guilty in February to murder, attempted murder and weapons offenses in the shooting that left Micah dead and two others injured at the Nov. 15 Central Jersey Group II semifinal football game between Pleasantville and Camden.
Authorities say Wyatt opened fire during the game in what officials called a targeted attack, but struck three people in the bleachers, including Micah, who died of his injuries less than a week later. The two other people shot were an unnamed 15-year-old, who suffered a graze wound, and 27-year-old Ibn Abdullah, who was the intended target.
Abdullah was hospitalized after the shooting, but has since appeared in court. He was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun and certain persons not permitted to possess a handgun after police found a 9mm gun in his waistband.
Abdullah is scheduled for a post-indictment arraignment Sept. 16.
Four others at the game were charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and certain persons not to possess a weapon in connection to the shooting: Michael Mack, 27, Tyrell Dorn, 28, Shahid Dixon, 27, all of Atlantic City; and Vance Golden, 26, of Pleasantville.
Dixon is also charged with eluding.
Dorn pleaded guilty last month to possession of a weapon by a convicted person with a sentence recommendation of 7 years, with 5 years of parole ineligibility, according to a news release from the county Prosecutor’s Office announcing the plea.
The next could appearance for Mack, Dorn, Dixon and Golden is slated for Aug. 20.
