Pre-construction activities begin for replacement of New York Avenue bridge in Hamilton Township
Pre-construction activities begin for replacement of New York Avenue bridge in Hamilton Township

Two bridges on Ohio Avenue one that crosses the Venice Lagoon and one that spans the Penrose Canal have been identified as being in need of replacement by the Federal Highway Administration's National Bridge Inventory in 2013.

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Atlantic County has begun pre-construction activities for the emergency replacement of the New York Avenue bridge.

The bridge was closed to traffic in February after a field inspection found structural damage that was confirmed by an engineering underwater dive team.

The design phase for the bridge over Gravelly Run, between Reega Avenue and Harding Highway, has been completed, and a $1.43 million contract was awarded to RE Pierson Construction Co. in Pilesgrove, Salem County.

Pre-construction includes:

  • Tree trimming within the township right-of-ways to allow for clearance of cranes and other construction equipment
  • Installation of soil erosion and sediment control measures
  • Site clearing
  • Demolition of the existing bridge

The new prefabricated bridge sections are expected to be delivered by the end of October. The county is on schedule to have the bridge substantially completed and reopened to traffic before the end of the year, barring delays due to weather, approved change orders or supply shortages.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

