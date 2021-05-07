 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prayers moved from inside churches to the streets for one day in Atlantic City
0 comments
featured

Prayers moved from inside churches to the streets for one day in Atlantic City

{{featured_button_text}}
050821_nws_acprayer

On May 6 2021, in Atlantic City, Reverand Robert Hargrove, senior pastor of Grace Family Church in Atlantic City, led a group prayer outside on the corner of North Maine and Atlantic Avenue. Reverand Hargrove (center) led the first prayer at 7:00pm.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

ATLANTIC CITY — Bishop Robert F. Hargrove II, Cathedral Grace Family Church’s senior pastor, felt good bringing his prayers praising God and Jesus from inside his church to the corner of North Maine and Atlantic avenues.

Hargrove was one of several religious leaders who participated in the annual National Day of Prayer, which was different this year as those dedicated to the spiritual stood outside on various corners of Atlantic Avenue praying in public from 7 to 7:10 p.m. Thursday with whomever showed up.

A circle of about 30 people, mostly from Cathedral Grace on Filbert Avenue, stood in the street and prayed aloud as if they were attending Sunday morning service. Among the people there were Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, who is running for state Senate .

“Church wasn’t born in a cathedral. It wasn’t born in a synagogue. It was born in the streets. This is where prayer should take place,” Hargrove said.

The National Day of Prayer has been celebrated annually throughout the country on the first Thursday of May. Since 1952, each president has signed a proclamation encouraging all people to pray.

As an act of Congress, the National Day of Prayer is intended for all people of faith to pray to the God of their understanding. It enables Americans to follow the founding fathers’ example of seeking wisdom from God.

This was the first time the occasion was turned into a citywide event, with 21 of the city’s 48 blocks participating, said Mimi Nambo, one of the community organizers.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Hargrove decided to divide the 10 minutes of prayer among five speakers from his church. He asked the crowd to extend their prayers to everyone from Mayor Marty Small Sr. and City Council to seniors to the youth.

Hargrove’s words were warmly received by his church members who were gathered on the corner, with some people raising their arms in the air and others shouting “Hallelujah” and “Yes, Lord” in response.

Elder Toni Owens used her two minutes of public prayer to ask the group to keep in mind the youth of the city.

“I think about the youth and how our youth are at this time. There is so much killing in the land and so much stealing. We are losing our youth to shootings and drugs and just killings, and I think we really need to pray for youth because they are our next generation,” Owens said when prayers ended.

Everything rises and falls on leadership, Owens said.

“If we don’t have leaders that lead, we are going to have people who are going to fall for whatever. Leaders are very important. If we don’t have leaders that lead right, people are going to go astray,” Owens said, adding this is true in the home and in the church.

During his turn leading the prayer for two minutes, Elder John Wesley Newsome said the crowd was grateful for all God was doing for the resort. Newsome said he volunteered to be one of the people who led the group in prayer.

“Prayer is key and foundational to change. If you want to see change in the city of Atlantic City, you want to start with prayer,” Newsome said. “The work of the church is outside of four walls.”

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202

vjackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: Economy rebuild is 'a marathon', not sprint

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News