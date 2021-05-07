Prayers moved from inside churches to the streets for one day in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Bishop Robert F. Hargrove II, Cathedral Grace Family Church’s senior pastor, felt good bringing his prayers praising God and Jesus from inside his church to the corner of North Maine and Atlantic avenues.
Hargrove was one of several religious leaders who participated in the annual National Day of Prayer, which was different this year as those dedicated to the spiritual stood outside on various corners of Atlantic Avenue praying in public from 7 to 7:10 p.m. Thursday with whomever showed up.
A circle of about 30 people, mostly from Cathedral Grace on Filbert Avenue, stood in the street and prayed aloud as if they were attending Sunday morning service. Among the people there were Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, who is running for state Senate .
“Church wasn’t born in a cathedral. It wasn’t born in a synagogue. It was born in the streets. This is where prayer should take place,” Hargrove said.
The National Day of Prayer has been celebrated annually throughout the country on the first Thursday of May. Since 1952, each president has signed a proclamation encouraging all people to pray.
ATLANTIC CITY — The city’s religious community plans to address a recent spate of violence t…
As an act of Congress, the National Day of Prayer is intended for all people of faith to pray to the God of their understanding. It enables Americans to follow the founding fathers’ example of seeking wisdom from God.
This was the first time the occasion was turned into a citywide event, with 21 of the city’s 48 blocks participating, said Mimi Nambo, one of the community organizers.
Hargrove decided to divide the 10 minutes of prayer among five speakers from his church. He asked the crowd to extend their prayers to everyone from Mayor Marty Small Sr. and City Council to seniors to the youth.
Hargrove’s words were warmly received by his church members who were gathered on the corner, with some people raising their arms in the air and others shouting “Hallelujah” and “Yes, Lord” in response.
Elder Toni Owens used her two minutes of public prayer to ask the group to keep in mind the youth of the city.
“I think about the youth and how our youth are at this time. There is so much killing in the land and so much stealing. We are losing our youth to shootings and drugs and just killings, and I think we really need to pray for youth because they are our next generation,” Owens said when prayers ended.
Everything rises and falls on leadership, Owens said.
“If we don’t have leaders that lead, we are going to have people who are going to fall for whatever. Leaders are very important. If we don’t have leaders that lead right, people are going to go astray,” Owens said, adding this is true in the home and in the church.
During his turn leading the prayer for two minutes, Elder John Wesley Newsome said the crowd was grateful for all God was doing for the resort. Newsome said he volunteered to be one of the people who led the group in prayer.
“Prayer is key and foundational to change. If you want to see change in the city of Atlantic City, you want to start with prayer,” Newsome said. “The work of the church is outside of four walls.”
PHOTOS: National Day of Prayer in Atlantic City and Pleasantville
050821_nws_acprayer
050821_nws_acprayer
050821_nws_acprayer
050821_nws_acprayer
050821_nws_acprayer
050821_nws_acprayer
050821_nws_acprayer
050821_nws_acprayer
050821_nws_acprayer
050821_nws_acprayer
050821_nws_acprayer
050821_nws_acprayer
National Day of Prayer event outside of Pleasantville schools Thursday, May 6, 2021
National Day of Prayer event outside of Pleasantville schools Thursday, May 6, 2021
National Day of Prayer event outside of Pleasantville schools Thursday, May 6, 2021
National Day of Prayer event outside of Pleasantville schools Thursday, May 6, 2021
National Day of Prayer event outside of Pleasantville schools Thursday, May 6, 2021
National Day of Prayer event outside of Pleasantville schools Thursday, May 6, 2021
National Day of Prayer event outside of Pleasantville schools Thursday, May 6, 2021
National Day of Prayer event outside of Pleasantville schools Thursday, May 6, 2021
National Day of Prayer event outside of Pleasantville schools Thursday, May 6, 2021
National Day of Prayer event outside of Pleasantville schools Thursday, May 6, 2021
National Day of Prayer event outside of Pleasantville schools Thursday, May 6, 2021
National Day of Prayer event outside of Pleasantville schools Thursday, May 6, 2021
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.