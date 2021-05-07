Prayers moved from inside churches to the streets for one day in Atlantic City

This was the first time the occasion was turned into a citywide event, with 21 of the city’s 48 blocks participating, said Mimi Nambo, one of the community organizers.

Hargrove decided to divide the 10 minutes of prayer among five speakers from his church. He asked the crowd to extend their prayers to everyone from Mayor Marty Small Sr. and City Council to seniors to the youth.

Hargrove’s words were warmly received by his church members who were gathered on the corner, with some people raising their arms in the air and others shouting “Hallelujah” and “Yes, Lord” in response.

Elder Toni Owens used her two minutes of public prayer to ask the group to keep in mind the youth of the city.

“I think about the youth and how our youth are at this time. There is so much killing in the land and so much stealing. We are losing our youth to shootings and drugs and just killings, and I think we really need to pray for youth because they are our next generation,” Owens said when prayers ended.

Everything rises and falls on leadership, Owens said.