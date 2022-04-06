Praise for police after a nature trail rescue in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY — Through a tangle of phragmites, over a hand-made bridge across a drainage stream and a muddy stretch of marsh, lays a deeply rutted dirt and gravel road that leads to Crook Horn Creek, part of the intracoastal waterway.

A few years ago, the city blocked the road to cars, after too many vehicles got stuck in the deep, watery potholes or worse, in the marsh next to the road. With a long thicket of cedar trees and other plants growing along the raised railroad bed next to the road, the area is now a haven for birders, anglers and neighborhood children who drag their bikes over the bridge to ride the route.

Louis Stricoff lives nearby.

He said his friend and neighbor walked out to the bay to fish the other day and found himself stuck in the deep mud, unable to stand while the tide was rising.

Stricoff posted details about the incident to his Facebook page and an Ocean City-focused page, but agreed to talk about what happened only on the condition of keeping his friend’s name out of the story. He wanted to praise the work of the police and other emergency responders, and their kindness in helping the man.

“What was really nice about it was when you see the professionalism of the emergency services,” Stricoff said on Tuesday. “Kudos to these guys. They’re doing their job and they’re doing it well.”

His neighbor is a senior citizen, Stricoff said. He walked out along the dirt road with his fishing gear and a plastic bucket for a seat. When he stood to leave, though, he slipped in the mud and couldn’t get up.

“Luckily he had his cell phone and called me,” Stricoff said. He walked out to the end of the road but was not able to lift his friend. Eventually, they decided they needed to call 911.

Ocean City Police report that they received the call at 5:56 p.m. April 2.

“While we were responding, we were uncertain whether the male was stuck on a boat or not, therefore the Coast Guard and the New Jersey State Police Marine Unit was requested,” reads a narrative prepared by Ocean City Patrolman Timothy Sharpe, who responded with Patrolman Steve Schmidt.

The police, and Stricoff, refer to the dirt road as Crook Horn Trail, although many people in the area just call it the old railroad tracks.

Finding out that the man was on land, the Coast Guard and the Marine Unit were cancelled.

Sharpe said the officers helped the man up. After a few minutes, he said he wanted to walk back to the street end. The officers walked him back, and because they were not sure how long he was out in the cold, called Ocean City Fire and Rescue to evaluate him. He declined treatment, and the emergency crews brought him home to his wife.

The police report says no further action was taken, but that’s not exactly accurate, Stricoff said.

“On top it, they called him the next day to see how he was doing,” he said of the police phoning his friend.

It’s about 1,000 feet along Crook Horn Trail from the end of 52nd Street to the water, where there was once a railroad swing bridge and a small house for the bridge tender. There is now a large concrete block but not much more near the water.

Near the bridge at 52nd Street, a pair of ospreys have recently claimed a nesting platform in view of the nearby alley.

The trail starts at 51st Street, where there remains a pedestrian access, but along the way are deep puddles that can be difficult to get by with dry feet. All told, it is about three quarters of a mile long.

With the trees on one side and the marsh on the other, the trail can seem remarkably remote, considering it runs next to an Ocean City neighborhood, Stricoff said.

“It’s beautiful,” he said of the area's offering of sunset views. He warned about intense mosquitoes at times.

Stricoff said he has suggested the city consider repairing the ruts and making the trail more accessible. He wants to place a couple of benches at the end of the route.

City Council President Bob Barr, whose ward includes the path and its neighborhood, said there have been a few discussions about doing something with the trail, but none of them have gotten far.

"I know of no plans to do anything there at this time," Barr said.

That doesn't mean nothing something might not be proposed in the future. But he added that when improvement options for that trail have been discussed in the past, there was considerable opposition from some neighbors.

Not many visitors know about the trail, but it is listed under ecotourism at oceancityvacation.com, a site maintained by the Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce.

“The Crook Horn Creek Nature Trail may not seem like much at first, as it is the remains of an old paved road that runs along an old railroad line, but the beauty it beholds is nothing short of glorious,” the section reads. “Be sure to pack your bug repellant and plenty of sunscreen for your trek down this trail.”

