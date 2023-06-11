The May meeting of the Public Relations Council of Greater Atlantic City was held at the National Aerospace Research & Technology Park in Egg Harbor Township.
The PR Council, comprised of more than 100 public relations, marketing and communications professionals, holds monthly luncheon meetings at venues throughout the greater Atlantic City area on topics related to public relations, marketing, tourism and more.
During the May meeting, members got a behind-the-scenes look at Atlantic County’s aviation industry. Guest speakers were Lauren H. Moore, Jr., president of the Atlantic County Economic Alliance, and Howard Kyle, president of the Technology Park. Special guests included Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson.
For more information, visit acprcouncil.org.
Contact Jacklyn McQuarrie:
609-272-7415
